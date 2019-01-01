Dream Industrial: Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT can realize 53% average lease renewals in its Canadian portfolio in 2023.
  • The REIT has managed to take advantage of very low interest rates with having its debt structured in Europe, more than 100 bps lower than North America.
  • The REIT trades at a rare 17% discount to NAV and can realize high spreads over its debt with going-in cap rates being greater than 6%.
Beautiful Cheerful Woman Having a Lazy Weekend in Bed

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The industrial boom in Canada has continued. The Colliers Market Report for Q3 2022 showed that several markets have availability levels less than half of 2021, and smaller markets such as Waterloo and Victoria are approaching zero vacancy. Vacancy Rates have

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.1K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIR.UN:CA, PRV.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.