Summary

  • An extremely low V.F. Corporation valuation has materialized on the multi-year drop from $100 to $21 a share.
  • The stock is now one of the cheapest apparel makers available on Wall Street.
  • Some share accumulation indications have popped up in recent weeks.
  • V.F. Corporation may be an excellent buy-on-weakness idea into April for long-term thinkers.

The North Face Cocktail Party

Vittorio Zunino Celotto

I have not written a full-length article on V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) over my 10 years on Seeking Alpha. Risks in the apparel-making industry are many, and the valuation story has not stood out to me. That is, until

https://www.vfc.com/

Company Website, Brands

YCharts - V.F. Corp, Price to Trailing Fundamentals, 10 Years

YCharts - V.F. Corp, Price to Trailing Fundamentals, 10 Years

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, Price to Forward Estimated Sales, 1 Year

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, Price to Forward Estimated Sales, 1 Year

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, Price to Forward Estimated EPS, 1 Year

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, Price to Forward Estimated EPS, 1 Year

YCharts - V.F. Corp, Price to Earnings, Since 1990

YCharts - V.F. Corp, Price to Earnings, Since 1990

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, EPS Growth Since 2021, Wall Street Analyst Estimated to 2025

YCharts - Major Apparel Makers, EPS Growth Since 2021, Wall Street Analyst Estimated to 2025

YCharts - V.F. Corp, EV to EBITDA & Sales, Since 1986

YCharts - V.F. Corp, EV to EBITDA & Sales, Since 1986

StockCharts.com - V.F. Corp, Daily Price & Volume Changes, 18 Months

StockCharts.com - V.F. Corp, Daily Price & Volume Changes, 18 Months

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/vfc/insider-activity

Nasdaq.com - V.F. Corp, Insider Trading Activity

YCharts, Major Apparel Makers, Total Liabilities to Assets, 3 Years

YCharts, Major Apparel Makers, Total Liabilities to Assets, 3 Years

