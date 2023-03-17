magicmine

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is noted for its dominance in the cystic fibrosis therapy space. Its latest and greatest CF therapy, Trikafta, saw Q4 2022 sales climb 19% y/y to over $2 billion. It has another CF therapy in Phase 3 and is branching out to other disease spaces with its pipeline. I do not believe the stock price fully reflects either current success or future potential. Because it is a large cap stock, it may not rocket up the way some of the small cap biotechs I cover do. Then again, the risk of failure is very low. I think it is priced attractively for most growth investors. There are some risks, which I will cover along with the opportunities.

Data by YCharts

The stock price has ranged from a 52-week low of $233.01 to a 52-week high of $325.19. Vertex closed on March 17, 2023, at $295.77. That gave it a PE (price to earnings ratio, forward) of near 20, not very high for a company growing revenue and profits so quickly. Lately the stock price has been more affected by market turmoil than by Vertex's fundamentals in my view.

Q4 2022 Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 2022 results were reported on February 7, 2023. Revenue was $2.30 billion, down 1% sequentially from $2.33 billion, and up 11% from $2.07 billion in the year-earlier quarter. GAAP net income was $819 million, down 12% sequentially from $931 million and up 6% from $770 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS (earnings/share) were $3.15, down 12% sequentially from $3.59 and up 5% from $3.00 year-earlier. On a non-GAAP basis net income was $978 million with EPS of $3.76, up 25% y/y. The ending cash balance was $10.8 billion, up about $1 billion in the quarter. Vertex carries no long-term debt. Clearly it is a cash cow. Yet it spent $694 million on research and development in Q4, which hopefully will generate even higher sales and profits in the long run.

The following table shows that revenue growth is driven by Trikafta, while the older therapies are tending to be replaced by Trikafta:

Revenue$ millions Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 y/y % change Orkambi 111 146 147 -24% Kalydeco 136 139 152 -11% Symdeko 34 38 80 -67% Trikafta 2,022 2,011 1,693 19% total 2,303 2,334 2,073 11% Click to enlarge

Source: Vertex Q4 and Q3 press releases, compiled by author

Cystic Fibrosis label expansion and revenue growth potential

Vertex revolutionized the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis. But a variety of gene mutations can cause CF, so the original therapy, Kalydeco (ivacaftor), approved by the FDA in 2012, did not work for all cases. Orkambi (ivacaftor plus lumacaftor) was approved in 2015. Symdeko is ivacaftor combined with Tezacaftor. The current therapy of choice is Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor) was approved by the FDA in 2019 and treats a much broader range of patients and mutations. It also should have a good long run before its patent expires.

Revenue from the currently available CF therapies is expected to grow, at least until a newer, better therapy is introduced. In Q3 2022 the FDA approved the use of Orkambi in children 12 months to 24 months old. A Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency has also been filed for this label expansion. Vertex completed enrollment in the Phase 3 study of Trikafta in children 2 to 5 years old and made a supplementary new drug application or sNDA. The FDA and has been assigned a PDUFA decision date of April 28, 2023. This application was also filed in the EU. Kalydeco filed in US and EU for children under 4 months of age, with PDUFA May 3, 2023. As is usual, the expansion of sales to nations outside the U.S. and Europe lags, but should be a continued source of growth. There are many diagnosed and undiagnosed potential patients around the world who would benefit from the therapies. Vertex estimates there are 20,000 additional patients addressable with current CF therapies in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Canada (Slide 12, Q4 2022 Vertex slide show)

Vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor and mRNA 522

While much of the emphasis for Vertex's longer term growth is outside of CF, there are two major potential therapies for CF being developed. A Phase 3 study of the triple combination Vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor completed enrollment with completion of the study expected by the end of 2023. A second Phase 3 study recently initiated for children 6 to 11 years old. Vertex believes this therapy will show improved clinical benefit over Trikafta with a more convenient, once-daily dose schedule.

VX-522 takes a different approach, though like the current therapies it also targets CFTR. It could help the over 5,000 CF patients who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators. It is an mRNA therapy developing in partnership with Moderna (MRNA). It is currently in a Phase 1, early-stage study to determine an appropriate dose.

Exa-cel

The next possible therapy to be approved is Exa-cel, or Exagamglogene autotemcel, for genetic diseases caused by mutation in the beta-globin disease. It is a gene therapy that edits the BCL11A gene to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin. Initial targeted diseases are beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. The hope is it will serve as a one-dose functional cure. The EU rolling submission has been completed and validated and the rolling submission to the FDA should complete by the end of this month. Because of the high one-time cost, regulatory approval is just a prelude to seeing if national and private insurers will pay for the treatment. Vertex thinks it is a multi-billion dollar opportunity, but that depends on the approval of reimbursement.

Rest of Pipeline

On March 16, 2023 Vertex announced the publication of Phase 2 Inaxaplin (VX-147) results. Data from the trial showed the therapy, on top of standard-of-care, showed statistically meaningful improvements in patients with AMKD (APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease). These patients had two APOL1 gene variants and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. VX-147 is a small molecule.

A possible large future revenue generator is VX-548 for pain. It uses a novel mechanism, NaV1.8 inhibition, and it's being tried for acute and neuropathic pain in a Phase 3 trial. An additional Phase 2 trial for diabetic peripheral neuropathy began in Q4 2022. So far results have been good. The FDA has granted both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. The pivotal Phase 3 trial is expected to complete in early 2024.

Vertex is working on cures for diabetes, using cell therapies. VX-880 is the most advanced. It uses stem cells to create islet cells. It is in Phase 1 of a Phase 1/2 trial. Updated clinical data is expected this year. It is being followed by VX-264 which engineers islet cells with encapsulation in a device. That could protect them from attacks from the immune system. Trials could start this year. Later an unnamed agent using gene editing to product hypoimmune cells may enter clinical development. The scope of the program indicates that Vertex plans to keep pushing it until it has a cure for diabetes.

Other therapies in clinical trials include VX-864 for AATD and VX-634 for FIH. For a complete list of pipeline potential therapies, including outlicensed therapies, see the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pipeline page.

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023 Vertex estimates product revenue in the range of $9.55 to $9.7 billion. The GAAP expense estimate is $4.35 to $4.6 billion. The non-GAAP expense estimate is $3.9 to $4.0 billion. The non-GAAP tax rate estimate is 21% to 22%. Since full year 2022 revenue was $8.93 billion, the 2023 estimated growth range is 7% to 8.6%. That is a slower growth rate than the Q4 y/y rate, but it is likely to be updated as the year progresses.

Analysis

Given that the cystic fibrosis franchise is continuing to grow revenue, that cash flow and cash balances are positive, and that there is a potentially transformative pipeline in view, an investor would expect Vertex to have a growth-stock PE ratio of 30 or higher. Instead the PE is near 20, leaving a lot of potential upside. Caveats are trials may fail to produce good data, rivals may gain market share, and even FDA approved new drugs sometimes do not achieve revenue projections. Because it mainly focuses on rare and orphan indications, Vertex's therapies are not likely to become subject to pricing controls. Also, its therapies are generally used by younger (non-senior) persons, so the Medicare negotiations should not matter much. It will be very interesting to see how Exa-cel revenues will ramp, assuming it is approved. The argument for its benefit, including cost benefit long-term, is good, but there are no guarantees. With a market cap near $76 billion, Vertex remains one of the most successful of the modern biotech pharmaceutical companies. I see little downside in buying Vertex at the current price and substantial upside if 2023 guidance ends up being conservative or Exa-cel proves popular once approved.