Vertex Pharmaceuticals For Strong CF Franchise Growth Plus Exciting Pipeline

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.45K Followers

Summary

  • Vertex Q4 2022 revenue was up 11% y/y.
  • Trikafta continues to dominate the cystic fibrosis space.
  • Exa-cel gene therapy for beta-thalassemia is the next likely new revenue generator.

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy

magicmine

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is noted for its dominance in the cystic fibrosis therapy space. Its latest and greatest CF therapy, Trikafta, saw Q4 2022 sales climb 19% y/y to over $2 billion. It has another CF therapy in Phase 3 and is branching out

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.45K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Vertex currently represents 0.8% of the value of my portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.