Executive Summary

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of hand, power, and outdoor tools that sell under the brands Craftsman, DeWalt, Stanley, and Black & Decker. Despite facing challenges in recent years, SWK's new CEO, Don Allan, has laid out a plan to streamline the company's portfolio and return to mid-teens margins in the second half of 2023 and beyond.

With the expected de-stocking of inventory, SWK is poised to release $2.5bn in working capital, which will be utilized to reduce debt and repurchase shares. This provides a significant boost to the stock price and positions the company well for future growth.

Looking ahead, SWK is well-positioned to capitalize on potential growth in the infrastructure construction market, given its ownership of an industrial business focused on engineered fastening and infrastructure construction equipment. Additionally, the company's strong presence in the US market and its distribution partnerships with major home centers and online channels provide a competitive advantage over peers.

Considering these factors, SWK presents a compelling investment opportunity for those with a long-term perspective. With a projected EPS of $7.25 in 2024 and a 17x P/E multiple, a $125 price target, representing a 60% upside from current levels, can be easily achieved. Overall, SWK's strategic plan, financial strength, and competitive advantage make it a bullish investment opportunity in the current market.

Business Overview

Stanley Black & Decker is a renowned global manufacturer of hand, power, and outdoor tools that have been trusted by professionals and DIY enthusiasts for over 175 years. Headquartered in Connecticut, the company operates in over 100 countries, employing over 60,000 people worldwide. The company's diversified product portfolio includes some of the most well-known and respected brands in the industry, such as Craftsman, DeWalt, Stanley, and Black & Decker.

The company's tool segment, which accounts for about 70% of its revenue, is primarily sold in the US through leading home improvement stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and online channels like Amazon. However, the company also serves pro customers through other distribution channels.

Apart from its consumer-focused tool segment, Stanley Black & Decker also has an industrial business that specializes in engineered fastening and infrastructure construction equipment. This segment serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, and construction.

In 2021, the company streamlined its business model by selling Stanley Security to Allegion, a leading provider of security solutions, to reduce debt that had increased after the acquisition of outdoor products manufacturer MTD. This move enabled the company to focus on its core strengths and pursue growth opportunities in its tool and industrial segments.

One of the key factors that gives Stanley Black & Decker a competitive advantage over its peers is the breadth and depth of its product offerings. The company offers a wide range of tools and equipment that cater to the needs of both professional and DIY users. Its product portfolio includes power tools such as drills, saws, and sanders, hand tools such as hammers, wrenches, and pliers, outdoor tools such as lawnmowers and chainsaws, and industrial tools such as fasteners and infrastructure construction equipment.

The company's focus on innovation and product development is another key factor that sets it apart from its competitors. In 2021, Stanley Black & Decker invested over $500 million in R&D, which accounted for about 2% of its revenue. The company has a robust pipeline of new products that are designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. For example, in 2021, the company launched a new range of cordless power tools under its Craftsman brand, which are powered by its proprietary V20 battery platform.

In terms of sales and market share, Stanley Black & Decker has a strong position in the US market. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the US power tools market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2020, with Stanley Black & Decker holding a 30% market share. The company's products are sold in leading home improvement stores such as Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware, as well as through online channels like Amazon.

Stanley Black & Decker's strong brand recognition is another key factor that gives it a competitive advantage. The company's brands are well-known and respected in the industry, and are associated with quality, durability, and innovation. In a survey conducted by YouGov in 2020, the DeWalt brand was ranked as the most popular power tool brand in the US, with a 37% market share, followed by Black & Decker with a 23% market share.

Thesis

The tool industry experienced a surge in demand before the COVID-19 pandemic, with home-centers and distributors struggling to maintain inventory. However, the pandemic led to a post-COVID slump in demand, leaving home centers grossly overstocked with Stanley Black & Decker products. In anticipation of sustained demand, SWK overproduced inventory, leading to an extended de-stocking phase. This phase is expected to end in the second or third quarter of 2023.

SWK's acquisition of MTD at the peak of the outdoor market presented a challenging integration as demand declined, leading to further margin problems for SWK's tools division. Poor execution of the prior CEO's (Jim Loree) integration of all the brands led to too much overlapping product, contributing to SWK's current inventory issue.

As a result, Tools EBIT margins dropped from 15-16% pre-COVID to 9% in 2022. Although the end of SWK's earnings decline is not immediate, a potential $7-handle EPS is expected in 2024 when demand normalizes, 30% below the 2021 peak-COVID earnings. This outlook is based on new CEO Don Allan's plan to simplify SKUs and de-stock, which aims to achieve mid-teens margins in the second half of 2023 through 2024.

In addition, SWK is expected to release $2.5bn in working capital from the de-stocking plan, which will be used to reduce debt and repurchase shares. This could lead to a 10% reduction in shares outstanding if just 50% goes to buybacks.

SWK Investor Presentation

Valuation

During the period from 2016 to 2019, SWK maintained a relatively stable and profitable business, with EBIT margins in the high teens even amid trade wars and a poorly placed China manufacturing footprint. This resulted in the company trading at a P/E ratio between 17-20x. With a long-term perspective and projected $7.15 EPS in 2024 with a 17x multiple, a $125 price target, 60% from the current level, can be easily achieved.

To arrive at the projected EPS of $7.25 in 2024, SWK is expected to generate $14bn in tools revenue, which is 3% higher than 2019 levels on a pro forma basis for MTD, with EBIT margins at 15.5%. This is a feasible assumption given the potential growth in the infrastructure construction market and the company's efforts to streamline its portfolio and improve margins. As a result of these actions, SWK is expected to release $2.5bn in working capital, which will be utilized to reduce debt and repurchase shares, providing a boost to the stock price.

Overall, with a promising plan in place and a history of stable performance, SWK presents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly for those with a long-term perspective.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker has faced some challenges in recent years, including inventory overproduction, poor execution in integrating brands, and a challenging integration of MTD. However, the company's new CEO has laid out a clear plan to address these issues and streamline the company's portfolio. With its strong position in the US market, competitive advantage over peers, and potential growth opportunities in the infrastructure construction market, SWK presents a compelling investment opportunity for those with a long-term perspective. Overall, SWK's solid financial position, strategic plan, and competitive advantage make it an attractive investment opportunity in the current market.

Risks

Market volatility: As a manufacturing company, Stanley Black & Decker is heavily reliant on the global economy, which can be subject to fluctuations, uncertainties, and disruptions. Any significant economic downturn or global event, such as trade tensions, could lead to decreased demand for SWK's products, adversely affecting its financial performance.

Execution risk: SWK's success is highly dependent on its ability to execute its strategic plans effectively. Any missteps or delays in implementing its plans, including de-stocking and simplifying SKUs, could lead to a prolonged period of reduced profitability and lower share price. Additionally, the company may face challenges in integrating future acquisitions or divesting non-core businesses, which could adversely impact its financial performance.