The Contrarian All-Weather Portfolio Gained During Bank Crisis

Ralph Wakerly
Summary

  • I presented a contrarian all-weather portfolio in an article series last year. This is a quick take on its performance during the banking crisis and the brutal 2022 market.
  • The S&P dropped, but the all-weather portfolio gained and outperformed a comparable risk 40-60 benchmark during the crisis.
  • In 2022 the all-weather portfolio experienced modest losses while outperforming its benchmark by nearly eight percentage points.
  • Portfolio winners were Treasury bonds, TIPs, gold, silver and cash during the crisis. Natural resources shined during 2022.
  • The outlook supports continued emphasis on all-weather portfolio diversification.

This is a follow-up to my three-part series last year, Ignore Market Forecasts and Adopt An All-Weather Portfolio, The Contrarian’s All-Weather Retirement Portfolio and The Contrarian’s All-Weather Retirement Portfolio – Top Picks By Asset Class.

Contrarian All-Weather Retirement Portfolio Holdings

Contrarian All-Weather Retirement Portfolio Performance

Contrarian All-Weather Retirement Portfolio Performance

Ralph Wakerly
Wakerly is an investor, entrepreneur and consultant with over 35 years of investment experience. Utilizes a macro-style, passive, index-based asset allocation investment style, with a value orientation and contrarian bent.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTV, SLYV, VEA, ISCF, DGS,VGSH,VGIT,VMFXX,SGOL,SIVR,GUNR,MLPX,FPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The information is based on my research and is subject to possible errors and omissions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to investors’ own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon. I am not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. I disclaim all liability with respect to investor actions taken based on the information provided here.

