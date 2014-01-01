Jaromir Ondra/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction:

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Suncor (NYSE:SU) are two North American oil companies one based in the US and one based in Canada. Both companies have extensive upstream and downstream operations though obviously, XOM is the larger of the two by far. Exxon's 2022 revenue of $398 billion far exceeds Suncor's revenue of $43 billion.

So Suncor's revenue is about 11% of Exxon's and Canada's population is about 11% of the USA's.

Looking at the price performance over the last year, XOM has done much better with an increase of 26% versus SU's decrease of 8% a substantial difference.

Looking at the maps of operations it is easy to see the magnitude of Exxon's resources which are literally on every continent.

Exxon

Suncor, on the other hand, is very concentrated on the North American continent.

Suncor

The point I want to make is both companies have extensive upstream and downstream operations, the difference is one of scale. In other words, Suncor is a little Exxon with production, refining, and retail operations just like Exxon.

Suncor actually owns 35 Shell gas stations in Colorado in addition to the 1,500 plus Petro-Canada retail operations in Canada. Suncor also owns the only oil refinery in Colorado.

In this article, I will compare both companies to determine which one or both presents the best investment opportunity going forward.

Here are four points to consider before investing in either Exxon or Suncor.

1. Financial metrics

As anyone who follows the market knows, oil companies have outperformed the market over the last year. But on a 2023 YTD basis, energy is the worst performer down more than 11% in less than 3 months.

CSI Market

And looking at XOM and SU individually they have performed quite differently over the last TTM (Trailing Twelve Months).

Seeking Alpha and author

The yellow items are the ones we will look at because they represent the biggest differences between the two companies. The others are roughly similar for both companies.

The first one is Gross Margin (Line 5) which shows Suncor with a huge advantage. In fact, it was such a large difference I went back and checked it twice. But here's the comparison going back to 2014.

Seeking Alpha and author

Obviously, there is a low-cost advantage to oil sands as Suncor has shown consistently.

Since Suncor has 28 years of reserves remaining in huge oil ponds in the middle of Canada, their need for an exploration budget is virtually zero.

Other financial metrics of interest include the PE Ratio (Line 11) which shows a distinct advantage to Suncor. Ditto for the Price to FCF (line 16).

And finally in terms of dividend rate Suncor wins handily 5.2% versus 3.8% for Exxon.

Advantage: Suncor

2. What do analysts think?

Looking at how Wall Street analysts have rated Exxon and Suncor shows Suncor with a distinct advantage with 17 Buy recommendations and zero, none, nada Sells. Exxon, on the other hand, looks pretty good but has 6 Sell recommendations to go along with 29 Buys. However, Exxon has 10 Strong Buys, a very high number.

Seeking Alpha and author

When it comes to the quants they currently have SU as a buy and XOM as a hold. But over the last year, both had a similar chart of mainly buys and holds.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Back in the summer and fall of 2022 quants had both companies as strong buys. Could it be the quants see oil prices remaining lower going forward than they have in the past 3 years?

Good odds I would guess.

3. Share buybacks are a priority for both companies

With their enormous financial capabilities, both companies have announced policies to return excess cash flow back to the shareholders.

Exxon has upped its share buyback to $50 billion over 3 years which sounds like a lot of money but only represents about 12% of Exxon shares.

Over the last 2 years, Suncor has bought back 14% of its shares and has committed 75% of AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) to buy back even more shares starting now. And Suncor is buying back debt too with the other 25% and when debt gets to $9 billion 100% of AFFO will be used to buy back shares.

Unless oil prices collapse over the next few years, Suncor could easily buy back 50% of its shares by 2027.

Suncor

Advantage: Suncor

4. Dividend increases are coming for both Exxon and Suncor

Exxon has increased its dividend every year for 20 years but the last 5 years have been relatively meager with an average annual increase of less than 4% going from $0.77 per quarter to $0.91 per quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Suncor actually cut their dividend in 2020 but since then has raised it back to a level above the previous high. Note the apparent small ups and downs in the chart are due to currency exchange revisions.

Seeking Alpha

Advantage: Suncor because with a fixed gross dollar amount for dividends and a share buyback program in the 8-12% range, the dividend should go up by the same rate.

Conclusion:

Comparing Exxon to Suncor in 2022 is about the same as comparing a big brother to a little brother. There are differences for sure but more similarities than those differences.

Either company is a good bet going forward because both companies have committed to returning ever more cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

Will Exxon and Suncor be volatile? Absolutely, but the mid-term oil price should go up barring a worldwide recession/depression.

My current recommendation is Suncor due to its considerably lower share price to FCF ratio and its apparent strong commitment to using AFFO to aggressively lower debt and increase dividends.

Another advantage I see Suncor having is being a Canadian company with lesser (to some extent) ESG confrontations mainly because oil is such a huge part of Canadian exports. With 30% of its exports tied to the petroleum industry (and nothing else even close to 30%) I believe Canadian authorities will tread lightly when it comes to ESG and other costly government regulations.

Trading Economics

One last positive for Suncor is the fact that activist investor Elliott Management has been involved with SU for the last two years and just recently won the right to have another board member named to the board of directors which gives them 4 directors out of 11.

After this careful comparison of two excellent oil companies, I rate Suncor a Buy and Exxon a Hold.