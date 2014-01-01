Exxon Mobil Vs. Suncor: Buy U.S., Buy Canadian Or Buy Both?

Mar. 20, 2023 10:50 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CAXOM
Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil and Suncor are both North American oil companies but Exxon's revenue is about 10 times Suncor's.
  • Based upon financial metrics, Suncor looks like the better buy.
  • Both companies are committed to returning capital to shareholders via share buy backs and dividend increases.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Turnaround Stock Advisory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Three black oil barrels on a white background.

Jaromir Ondra/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction:

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Suncor (NYSE:SU) are two North American oil companies one based in the US and one based in Canada. Both companies have extensive upstream and downstream operations though

chart

Seeking Alpha

map

Exxon

map

Suncor

chart

CSI Market

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Suncor

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Trading Economics

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my Turnaround Stock Advisory service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

This article was written by

Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
13.48K Followers
Focused on value stocks with turnaround potential and low risk/reward ratio
Trained as a scientific programmer, I worked on war game software for NORAD (North American Air Defense) and statistical software for Abbott Labs. For most of my 40-year career developed and sold financial and accounting software. Was principal or founder of 3 small (5-30 employees) software companies. Wrote a book on public pensions and a play that won an award in Writer Digest Magazine's annual writers competition, a contest that draws over 10,000 entries a year. Currently retired.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.