Feverpitched

Last week's banking chaos hit a crescendo with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank spreading to turmoil for First Republic and Credit Suisse, as policymakers and the private sector on both sides of the Atlantic work to stabilize the situation. Understandably, some are fearful of another financial crisis on par with 2008, but this is not a crisis of credit. Instead, it is one of confidence in a handful of institutions that fell victim to one of the most rapid increases in interest rates across the yield curve on record. Hungry bears on Wall Street indicate these events will be the trigger that causes the recession they have been forecasting since last year, as the credit provided by regional and smaller banks dries up. Yet it appears that the country's smallest lenders in community banks are seeing a notable increase in deposits after the recent high-profile failures, similar to what has occurred for the largest money-center banks, More importantly, the 4,750 community banks that account for 60% of small business loans and $5 trillion in deposits say they are not tightening their lending standards.

Edward Jones

Despite the surge in volatility and ominous headlines, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted impressive gains last week, as interest rates fell sharply across the yield curve, which starts to solve the problem that brought the failing banks to their knees in the first place. The recent tightening of financial conditions also increases the likelihood that the Fed ends its rate-hike campaign this week with a final 25-basis-points hike, resulting in a terminal rate of 4.75-5.00%. I didn't think the Fed needed to raise rates any further in advance of the banking issues, as the disinflationary trend is entrenched, which was affirmed by the latest consumer confidence report from the University of Michigan. It showed one-year inflation expectations falling from 4.1% in February to 3.8%. The long-term rate fell to 2.8% for only the second time in the past 20 months.

Bloomberg

As inflation continues to recede, the debate will become more focused on whether or not we have a recession this year. A recession in 2023 is an important pillar of the bearish narrative that says the bear market is not yet over. It has been one year since the Fed started raising interest rates from near zero, and in its wake, we have seen the decimation of everything crypto, meme stocks, SPACS, highly-valued and speculative segments of the stock market, and now the weakest hands in the banking sector. If all of these had struck at once, it would have surely resulted in a recession, but they have instead come in waves that the market has been able to absorb without resulting in an economic contraction.

Now we have modestly declining profit margins, tightening credit conditions, rising inventories, and contractionary monetary policy. At the same time, some very reliable recession indicators in the inverted yield curve are flashing red. I can't argue with the fact that we will have another recession at some point, but I certainly don't see it happening in 2023. In fact, it may not arrive until 2025. That is because historically reliable leading indicators for recessions are not accounting for the post-pandemic anomalies of this business cycle.

The job market is unusually strong at this stage, with full employment and healthy wage gains. The Fed wants to see wage growth fall to 3.5%, which Chairman Powell has said would be consistent with a 2% inflation rate. Normally, we would need to see a meaningful rise in unemployment for this to happen, but it looks likely that we can bring down wage growth by simply reducing the number of job openings, which stands at more than 10 million. Eliminating openings does not weigh on the rate of economic growth, but it should greatly reduce labor's bargaining power.

Additionally, inflation is falling at a faster rate than wages, which should result in the restoration of inflation-adjusted wage growth during the second half of this year. This would come just in time, as the surplus savings well in excess of pre-pandemic levels is likely to return to normal levels by then. The net effect should be sustainable real consumer spending growth through year-end, which is what accounts for 70% of overall economic growth. That is the primary pillar of my forecast for a soft landing in 2023.

As for the inverted yield curve when comparing the 3-month and 10-year Treasury yields, it remains more inverted than at any other time dating back to 1982. Every inversion since was followed by a recession, but not until the curve started to steepen again, and often not until it was no longer inverted. When might it uninvert?

Bloomberg

Interest rate futures predict we won't see the curve uninvert until January 2026. Considering that recessions during periods of high inflation tended to start several months before the curve was no longer inverted, that suggests the next one might begin at some point in 2025, which is an awfully long time for bears to wait for new lows in the major market averages.

Bloomberg

In fact, bear markets typically start about six months before recessions begin with the longest stretches being 17 months in 1956 and 1978. We are in the fifteenth month of the current bear market and there is no recession in sight. The Atlanta Fed has been increasing GDP estimates for the first quarter since the beginning of March to what is now 3.2%.

MacroOps

Therefore, it seems increasingly likely that we will have a soft landing in 2023 that gives birth to a new bull market. That means we probably have another bear that leads to a recession in late 2024-2025, but it is too soon to tell. Regardless, I am in wealth accumulation mode at this juncture. As for the inverted yield curve, few on Wall Street acknowledge the fact that the founder of this indicator intended it to be used with inflation-adjusted yields. Since inflation expectations are inverted, the real yield curve is not inverted after all.