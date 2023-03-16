March has been a tumultuous month with the unfolding banking crisis enveloping more financial institutions and shaking the financial markets.
A rapidly rising rate environment is usually fertile ground for a recession, but if the pace is measured and well-anticipated, the economy and the financial markets adjust. That is how the markets have continued to negotiate rising rates by the Federal Reserve as it battles to control inflation.
Typically, a catalytic event is needed to raise fear to a level where business and consumer confidence is jolted and begins to rapidly deteriorate, thus raising the probability of a recession or a serious slowdown. The run on banks over the last two weeks indicates significant stress within the mid-tier layer of the US banking structure and is suggestive of a potential catalyst well capable of triggering a recession or a slowdown.
Last week saw the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and the Treasury step in to steady financial markets and prevent panic from spreading, but by the end of the week the same issues persisted. Even a coordinated effort from larger banks by placing deposits in these distressed banks has not restored confidence, as these regional banks remained under pressure.
The crisis has contributed to a more negative tone in the stock market.
The Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate policy meeting with a decision announced on March 23 is expected to be significant, with real suspense over the outcome. The market's fluctuating expectations have gone from predicting a half-point increase to a no-rate hike and now to a quarter-point rate increase.
One solution to the crisis could have been a full guarantee of all deposits by the Federal Reserve. However, that authority, which saved the financial system in 2008, has been revoked by Congress. Thus, the Federal Reserve is now using the systemic risk classification to react to banking events that are occurring, as was done with the Silicon Valley Bank situation. However, such a systemic risk does not provide certainty to the entire system and also it may not be used in all cases to guarantee all uninsured deposits, as the Treasury Secretary emphasized last week.
Thus, the Federal Reserve is handling the crisis in other ways. Last week, the central bank opened up a one-year borrowing window on highly favorable terms for financial institutions to address the liquidity concerns.
One of the most potent remedies to restore confidence can be a rate cut, but it is highly unlikely in the near term and will depend on how the banking crisis evolves. The next best alternative is to pause further rate hikes, which can avoid more pressure on bank portfolios.
We believe the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates by a quarter-point in this week's meeting and, to soothe the market, indicate that it will likely pause and not increase rates at its May meeting. A banking crisis can be deflationary as confidence and loan growth are adversely affected, crimping economic activity. Thus, the Fed will factor-in the slowdown from the crisis into its calculus, and will have room to step-back from future hikes, at least in the first half.
It should be noted that the present crisis is much more limited, confined, and does not suffer from junk collateral as the last crisis which triggered the Great Recession.
While a potential pause at the June meeting will be welcomed by the market, it still does not directly address the banking crisis, which is spreading beyond our borders. The latest casualty was Credit Suisse Bank, which had to be acquired by UBS in a fire sale after the Swiss central bank intervention. Perhaps the same approach of fire sales backstopped by Federal credit would be needed to quickly take out the problem banks and insulate the broader financial system.
In the meantime, stocks will remain unsettled as the recession risk rises. Higher risk segments of the market are more exposed and growth stocks will remain under pressure. Small caps will have a harder time overcoming growing economic concerns. Interestingly, biotech stocks should likely be supported by declining 10-year yields and may perform relatively better than other such segments. Defensive healthcare stocks may find some favor after an exodus this year by investors.
The banking crisis is serious and caution is advisable when it comes to portfolio exposure. It is time to consider reducing exposure, particularly if the market reacts adversely to the Fed's meeting this week. After recent adjustments, we are now 70% invested in the Prudent Healthcare model portfolio and 75% in the Prudent Biotech portfolio.
This article was written by
I have worked as an Analyst on both the Buy (Asset Management) and Sell (Investment Brokerage) sides, as well as in Strategy and Finance roles for technology services companies. For many years, I have been publishing risk-adjusted, return-driven quantitative model portfolios.
We have 3 services - Prudent Healthcare, which is available only on Seeking Alpha, Prudent Biotech, and Prudent Small Cap. You may even register for a Free Monthly Pick from the model portfolios for biotech and small caps on those pages.
We have collaborated with Seeking Alpha to launch a Prudent Healthcare model portfolio, available exclusively in the SA Marketplace. It's a monthly service with a leading track record in healthcare performance.
If you have any questions, please feel free to write to support@PrudentHealthcare.com.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Although there are no personal account positions, SOME STOCKS MENTIONED CAN ALREADY BE PART OF THE PORTFOLIOS OF FAMILY AND ASSOCIATES and retirement accounts like IRAs and can be bought/sold in the next 72 hours. The stocks mentioned may already be part of the Prudent Biotech, Prudent Healthcare, or Prudent Small Cap model portfolios.
As always, kindly do your due diligence. Biotechs and small caps carry a higher risk of losses than the broader market. Opinions can change with time and additional data, with no obligation to update. Companies mentioned here may not be favored in the future as market trend changes and/or new information emerges, and no relevant portfolio updates will be provided unless you are a model portfolio subscriber.
PrudentBiotech.com, PrudentHealthcare.com, PrudentSmallCap.com, Graycell Advisors, or any other associated names and entities are not registered investment advisors (RIA) and publish quantitative-driven model portfolios for investors and RIAs. Stocks mentioned in the article may be in the past, present, or in the future, be part of the various model portfolios for subscribers. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The information here is only provided for a general informational purpose and not as a recommendation and is not guaranteed to be complete or accurate.
