Verano Holdings Faces A Challenge

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Investing Groups

Summary

  • I have followed Verano Holdings Corp. since it went public in early 2021, close to the market peak for the cannabis sector.
  • I like the company, but I don't include it right now in my model portfolios.
  • I think that there are better options for cannabis investors than Verano Holdings right now.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, 420 Investor. Learn More »

falling chart breaks the bottom

photobank kiev/iStock via Getty Images

I have been following cannabis stocks for 10 years now, and I like the cannabis industry's growth prospects ahead. I find the stocks to be very beaten up and attractively priced, but this past year or so

Verano footprint

Verano

Big 5 MSO charts

YCharts

Big 5 MSO 2022 returns

YCharts

Verano chart

Charles Schwab StreetSmart edge

Large MSO Valuations for 2023

Alan Brochstein using Sentieo

This article was written by

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
70.97K Followers
Author of 420 Investor
Capitalize on cannabis with the help of a person on top of it for 10+ years

Alan Brochstein, CFA, was one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. He has run 420 Investor, a subscription-based due diligence platform for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he is moving to Seeking Alpha, since 2013, and he is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015. Alan is based in Houston. He and his wife have two adult children.

Before focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry in early 2014, Alan had worked in the securities industry since 1986, primarily with the responsibility for managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent research and consulting to registered investment advisors. In addition to advising several different hedge funds and investment managers, including Friedberg Investment Management, where he participated as a member of its investment management committee, Alan was also a senior analyst for the independent research firm Management CV. In 2008, he began providing a first-of-its-kind subscription-based service for individual investors, Invest By Model, which offered two different portfolios that investors could replicate in their own accounts. Alan also offered The Analytical Trader at Marketfy, where he used fundamental and technical analysis in a disciplined process to offer specific trade ideas geared towards swing traders.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.