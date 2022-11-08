Franco-Nevada: Net Cash Keeps Growing

Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, Franco-Nevada Corporation generated $320.4 million, down from $327.7 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 5.3% sequentially.
  • Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 129,642 gold equivalent ounces in 4Q22 (not counting the Energy segment), significantly down from 138,799 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago.
  • I suggest buying Franco-Nevada Corporation between $138.15 and $132, with potential lower support at $128.
Gold and Silver Coins

rticknor

Introduction

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on March 15, 2023.

Note: I have been covering FNV quarterly on Seeking Alpha since March 2017.

Map

FNV Assets map presentation (FNV Presentation)

Table

FNV Assets detail Press release (FNV Press release)

Chart

FNV 4Q22 Revenues per metal (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FNV Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the company generated $320.4 million, down from $327.7 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 5.3% sequentially.

Net income came in at $165.0 million, $0.85 per diluted share, and $164.9 million adjusted net income, or $0.86 per share.

Chart

FNV Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

FNV Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

FNV liquidity (FNV Presentation)

Chart

FNV Quarterly production GEO not including Energy (Fun Trading)

Chart

FNV Quarterly GEO Production including energy history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FNV 4Q22 Production details (Fun Trading)

As we can see, gold is the primary source of revenue for FNV. However, the company's energy assets are increasing, representing 25.9% of the total output.

Note: Other metals include mainly Iron for 6,531 GEOs.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, metal and energy prices were as follows:

Table

FNV 2023 guidance (FNV Presentation)

Franco-Nevada expects total GEOs between 640K and 700K for 2023 (including the energy segment). GEOs from precious metal assets are expected to be between 490K and 530K. 2023 guidance indicates a production approximately 8% lower than in 2022.

Chart

FNV TA chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

FNV Brent and NG prices 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As explained in my article, I trade short-term and own a long-term position in FNV.

Comments (1)

