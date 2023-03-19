The '70s Playbook

Mar. 20, 2023 11:15 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVW, IWC, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPVM, SPVU, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM5 Comments
Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Now that their interest rate policy is starting to cause things to break, the Fed can continue to raise interest rates and watch the systemic risk to the system increase or cut interest rates and watch inflation explode.
  • I expect them to raise rates one more time, but eventually they will choose to save the system. They will choose financial stability. They will choose inflation.
  • While this banking crisis looks ugly, it does have a silver lining - it should help bring down inflation.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

The Fed has a decision. Now that their interest rate policy is starting to cause things to break, they have two choices - both of which are bad. They can continue to raise interest rates and watch the systemic risk to the

This article was written by

Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.5K Followers
Former Member of the NYSE, currently a Registered Investment Advisor, concentrating on developing long term investing portfolios for High Net Worth investors and families.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.