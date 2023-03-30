lcs813/iStock via Getty Images

Interest Rates and Gold

The relationship between interest rates and gold prices is an important factor to consider when analyzing the gold market.

In general, rising interest rates tend to negatively impact gold prices, while falling interest rates are usually favorable for gold. The primary reason for this relationship is the opportunity cost of holding gold. Gold does not yield interest or dividends, so when interest rates increase, investors may prefer to allocate their capital to interest-bearing assets such as bonds or savings accounts instead of gold.

Higher interest rates also tend to strengthen the currency, particularly the U.S. dollar, as they attract foreign capital, making dollar-denominated assets more attractive. A stronger dollar can put downward pressure on gold prices, since gold is usually priced in U.S. dollars, and it becomes more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

However, it is important to note that gold prices are influenced by various factors, and interest rates are just one of them. Other factors, such as geopolitical risks, economic uncertainties, inflation expectations, and central bank policies, also play a significant role in determining gold prices.

In the current environment, if interest rates were to rise significantly, it could hurt gold prices, but it's essential to consider the broader economic context and other factors that may influence the gold market.

In the United States, the federal funds rate (the interest rate at which banks lend to each other overnight) is a benchmark for interest rates. Over the last 23 years (2000-2021), the federal funds rate has experienced significant fluctuations.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the federal funds rate was around 6%, but it was lowered aggressively to nearly 1% following the dot-com bubble and the subsequent economic slowdown. The rate then gradually increased to around 5.25% by 2006 before the Global Financial Crisis prompted the Federal Reserve to lower rates again, reaching near 0% by the end of 2008. From 2008 to 2015, the federal funds rate remained near zero to stimulate economic recovery. In December 2015, the Federal Reserve began gradually raising rates, reaching around 2.5% by the end of 2018. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic turmoil, the Federal Reserve lowered rates back to near-zero levels in March 2020.

These interest rate movements in the United States are broadly representative of global interest rate trends over the past 23 years, with other major central banks following similar patterns.

Interest Rates and Gold during the 2008 Financial Crisis

During the 2008 financial crisis, gold and interest rates reacted differently to the evolving economic conditions.

Gold: In the early stages of the crisis, gold experienced fluctuations as investors were uncertain about the economy's future. In September 2008, when the crisis intensified with the collapse of Lehman Brothers, gold initially dropped due to a liquidity crunch, as investors sold their gold holdings to cover margin calls and losses in other markets.

However, as the crisis unfolded and central banks around the world started implementing quantitative easing (QE) measures and lowering interest rates, gold began to gain momentum. Investors turned to gold as a safe-haven asset, seeking protection against economic uncertainty, inflation, and currency devaluation. From 2008 to 2011, gold prices surged from around $800 per ounce to an all-time high of approximately $1,900 per ounce in September 2011.

Interest Rates: In response to the 2008 financial crisis, central banks worldwide, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, aggressively cut interest rates to stimulate economic growth and prevent further financial system collapse. The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate from around 5.25% in 2007 to a range of 0-0.25% by the end of 2008.

These low interest rates were maintained for an extended period to support the economic recovery, and they played a significant role in the increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset and as a hedge against potential inflation due to massive monetary stimulus measures.

During the 2008 financial crisis, gold initially experienced volatility before ultimately showing an upward trend as central banks cut interest rates and implemented quantitative easing measures. The low interest rate environment contributed to the increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset and hedge against inflation.

Will the Feds Pivot the Next Financial Crisis?

It is difficult to predict the exact actions the Federal Reserve (the Fed) will take during the next financial crisis, as central banks respond to specific economic conditions and challenges as they arise. However, based on historical patterns, it is possible that the Fed would consider lowering interest rates as one of the tools to address a financial crisis.

Lowering interest rates is a common monetary policy tool used by central banks during times of economic turmoil. Reducing interest rates can help stimulate economic growth by encouraging borrowing, spending, and investment. It can also help to ease financial market tensions and support the stability of the financial system.

However, it is important to note that the Fed has other monetary policy tools at its disposal, such as quantitative easing (large-scale asset purchases), forward guidance, and targeted lending programs. The choice of tools and the extent to which they are used will depend on the nature and severity of the financial crisis and the specific economic challenges faced at the time.

Given that interest rates are currently at historically low levels, the Fed may have less room to lower rates further during a future crisis. This could lead the central bank to rely more on unconventional policy tools, such as quantitative easing or other forms of intervention, to address economic challenges.

In summary, while it is possible that the Fed would lower interest rates during the next financial crisis, the specific actions taken will depend on the economic conditions and challenges at that time. The Fed may also utilize other monetary policy tools to support the economy and financial system during a crisis.

Has Gold Made A Top? Or Will It Continue to Rocket Higher!

It is challenging to determine whether gold prices have fully priced in a potential economic crisis. Gold prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, inflation expectations, geopolitical risks, and overall market sentiment. While gold is considered a safe-haven asset and often performs well during times of economic uncertainty, it is difficult to predict its exact behavior in the face of a potential crisis.

Investors often turn to gold as a hedge against economic turmoil, currency devaluation, and inflation. As a result, gold prices can increase during periods of heightened economic uncertainty or when investors anticipate an upcoming crisis. However, the extent to which gold prices have factored in a potential crisis depends on the market's perception of the risk and the degree to which investors have already allocated their assets towards safe-haven investments like gold.

It is essential to recognize that gold prices can also be influenced by factors unrelated to a potential economic crisis. Changes in central bank policies, fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, and variations in supply and demand dynamics can all impact gold prices.

Gold prices are influenced by various factors, and while gold often serves as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty, its behavior depends on the market's perception of risk and other influencing factors.

Let's take a look at the weekly standard deviation report published in MarketPlace for gold as we come into next week and see where we can find some short-term trading opportunities.

GOLD: Weekly Standard Deviation Report

Summary

The weekly trend momentum of 1884 is bullish.

The weekly VC PMI of 1948 is bullish price momentum.

A close below 1948 stop, negates this bullishness neutral.

If long, take profits 2020 - 2066.

Next cycle due date is 3.30.23.

The report provides an analysis of the gold futures contract, giving insights into the current market trend and potential trading opportunities. The following are the key points that can be inferred from the report:

The gold futures contract closed at 1974: This implies that the market closed above the price level of 1974. The market closing above the 9 day SMA 1884 is confirmation that the weekly trend momentum is bullish: This indicates that the current trend in the gold futures contract is bullish, as the closing price is above the 9 day SMA of 1884. This could be a good opportunity for traders to go long. A close below the 9 SMA would negate the weekly bearish short-term trend to neutral: This suggests that if the market closes below the 9 SMA, the bearish short-term trend may be neutralized, and traders should be cautious about their positions. With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator at 1949 is confirmation that the price momentum is Bullish: This reinforces the bullish trend, as the closing price is also above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 1949. A close below the VCPMI would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral: This implies that if the market closes below the VCPMI, the bullish short-term trend may be neutralized. Look to take profits on shorts into corrections at the Buy 1 and 2 levels of 1902 - 1830: This suggests that traders who are shorting should consider taking profits during corrections at the Buy 1 and 2 levels of 1902 - 1830. Go long on a weekly reversal stop: This indicates that traders should go long when a weekly reversal stop occurs. If long, use the 1830 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order: This implies that traders who are long should use the 1830 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take profits on longs as we reach the Sell 1 and 2 levels of 2020 - 2066 during the week: This suggests that traders who are long should consider taking profits as the market reaches the Sell 1 and 2 levels of 2020 - 2066 during the week. The next cycle due date is 3.30.23: This provides information about the next cycle due date, which is March 30, 2023.

Overall, the report indicates that the current trend in the gold futures contract is bullish, and traders should consider going long. However, traders should be cautious about their positions and should look to take profits during corrections or when the market reaches certain price levels. The report also provides some key levels and dates that traders can use to make informed trading decisions.

