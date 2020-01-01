Deflation Risks Suggest Gold Is No Safe Haven

Mar. 20, 2023 12:18 PM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR)GLD
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • With the Fed's hiking cycle likely to have ended, the bullish case for gold is clear and well-documented.
  • However, while banking sector instability has led to lower rate expectations, it has also led to falling inflation expectations and commodity prices, raising the threat of deflation.
  • Gold is the most overvalued it has been over the past 25 years based on its historical correlation with real bond yields and commodity prices.
  • For gold prices to remain elevated, the Fed would have to embark on aggressive interest rate cuts sufficient to reignite inflation expectations and push real bond yields lower.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

The instability in the US regional banking system has had a doubly positive impact on gold prices by lowering interest rate expectations and raising the risk of keeping money in the banking system. With the Fed's hiking cycle now almost

Chart

Gold Price Vs 10-Year US TIPS Yield (Inverted) (Bloomberg)

Chart

Gold Price Vs Commodity Index (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Chart

US 10-Year Yields, 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, And 10-Year TIPS Yield (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.54K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.