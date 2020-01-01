monsitj

The instability in the US regional banking system has had a doubly positive impact on gold prices by lowering interest rate expectations and raising the risk of keeping money in the banking system. With the Fed's hiking cycle now almost certainly over and rate cuts expected later this year, the bullish case for gold is clear. However, there is also a bearish case to be made. While banking sector instability has led to lower rate expectations, it has also led to falling inflation expectations and commodity prices, raising the threat of deflation. Deflation has typically been a serious headwind to gold prices, which is primarily an inflation hedge.

When we value gold based on its correlation with interest rate expectations, inflation expectations, and commodity prices, still-high real interest rate expectations and falling commodity prices make the metal the most overvalued on record going back 25 years. While gold often has a tendency to over and undershoot its fair value, such moves tend to be short-lived, as we saw following the mid-2020 spike. The so-called safe-haven metal may be far riskier than many investors believe in this deflationary environment.

What Drives Gold Prices?

Unlike most commodities, changes in gold prices are barely impacted by supply. In fact, it is gold's uniquely high stocks-to-use ratio that gives the metal its monetary value. Almost all the gold in existence has already been mined, and it is highly unlikely that we will see a gold discovery that materially impacts global supply.

Gold prices are, therefore, driven by demand for metal as a store of value, which is driven in the short term by expectations of interest rates relative to expectations of inflation. When expectations of long-term interest rates fall relative to inflation expectations, the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding gold declines, demand rises, and the prices go up. This explains why gold prices have moved extremely closely in line with 10-year inflation-linked bond yields over the past 15 years or so.

Gold Price Vs 10-Year US TIPS Yield (Inverted) (Bloomberg)

Over the longer term, gold prices are driven by growth in the money supply, which is reflected in rising consumer and commodity prices. This is why the price of gold has moved closely in line with the Bloomberg Commodity Index over the past 60 years.

Gold Price Vs Commodity Index (Bloomberg)

We can combine these fundamental gold drivers to derive a fair value model for gold based on their historical correlations, which has an R-squared of 0.95 with gold prices. When commodity prices or inflation expectations rise relative to bond yields, gold's fair value rises and vice versa.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

While falling bond yields have been fundamentally positive for gold prices over the past few weeks, the decline in inflation expectations and commodity prices have outweighed this impact. While gold has risen 10% since its recent lows, the Bloomberg Commodity Index has fallen almost 5% over this period, while 10-year breakeven inflation expectations have fallen by almost 50bps, keeping real yields elevated. Based on current bond yields, inflation expectations, and commodity prices, gold is now the most overvalued it has been in 25 years of data, at almost 50% above fair value, which sits around USD1,300.

US 10-Year Yields, 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, And 10-Year TIPS Yield (Bloomberg)

Further Gold Gains Would Likely Require Aggressive Fed Easing

With gold prices trading almost 50% above their fair value, the fundamental outlook would have to improve significantly to allow gold to remain at these levels or move higher. Commodity prices and inflation expectations continue to decline as liquidity conditions dry up as a result of past tightening measures and weakening economic activity, which are headwinds to gold prices. The Fed would have to respond to this deflation threat with aggressive interest rate cuts sufficient to reignite inflation expectations and push real bond yields lower. While this is certainly a risk, such I much prefer being invested in inflation-linked bonds at these relative valuations, which face much less downside risk and similar upside potential as argued in 'Sell Gold And Buy TIPS'. The bullish case for inflation-linked bonds relative to gold is even stronger now than it was then.