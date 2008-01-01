The Banking System - The Heat Is On

Summary

  • Our banking system is in crisis mode. The effects of this will be wide-ranging, including real estate loans, corporate loans, personal loans, mortgages, credit card interest rates, the U.S. Prime Rate, and every other type of lending that you can consider.
  • The Fed kept interest rates too low for too long, and then, in their fight against inflation, they have raised rates far too quickly.
  • In my humble opinion, the Fed just needs to stop and let things cool down.

... The shadows high on the darker side
Behind the doors it's a wilder ride
You can make a break, you can win or lose
That's a chance you take when the heat's on you
When the heat

