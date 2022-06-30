IPO Update: NeoTV Group Pushes For $43 Million U.S. IPO

Summary

  • NeoTV Group Limited has filed proposed terms for a $42.5 million U.S. IPO.
  • The firm operates an Esports ecosystem for online and offline events in China.
  • NTV has produced sharply declining revenue, its international expansion capabilities are unproven and it is subject to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes.
  • I'll pass on the IPO.
ESports VR games

XH4D

A Quick Take On NeoTV Group

NeoTV Group Limited (NTV) has filed proposed terms to raise $42.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The

2022 China Esports Market Map

2022 China Esports Market Map (iResearch China)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

Comments

