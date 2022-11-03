Misha Kaminsky

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on 3 March 2023.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is a relatively little-known company, but in my view, rather underrated for what it has achieved and what it can achieve.

Today, in this article, I will share why I think Bloom Energy is a disruptor in the energy generation industry and a company with one of the most advanced technologies in the market today that produces electricity and hydrogen.

Who is Bloom Energy?

Bloom Energy is known for their fuel-flexible Bloom Energy Servers. As the name suggests, the Bloom Energy server is a distributed generation platform that can use biogas, hydrogen, natural gas or a blend of different fuels to produce electricity and hydrogen.

According to Bloom Energy, they developed the very first "large-scale, commercially viable solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform".

The company's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world.

Bloom Energy's technology is one of the most advanced technologies in the market today that produces electricity and hydrogen as its fuel-flexible Bloom Energy Servers are able to bring about power that is resilient, sustainable and cost-predictable, while having much higher efficiencies than the traditional players using combustion-based methods.

More importantly, its solid oxide platform can also be used to generate hydrogen, which in my view is one of the most important fuels our world needs to decarbonize to the extent to which we can meet our global emission targets.

The key for Bloom Energy is that it is positioned to help its customers achieve their net zero ambitions through use of its technology that is able to generate reliable and low carbon electricity. At the end of the day, Bloom Energy's platform is able to help organizations meet their net zero objectives.

Bloom Energy Servers are also known for their resilience and their always-on characteristic. Even when traditional power generations fail during extreme weather events, Bloom Energy's platform is able to power on and deliver electricity to customers through hurricanes, forest fires, grid failures and earthquakes, amongst other extreme events.

Why does Bloom Energy stand out?

An industry in need of disruption

Bloom Energy is an innovator in a traditional industry that has been producing and delivering electricity using the same traditional way for a long time, creating opportunities for Bloom Energy to address the pain points and challenges that the industry faces.

The first challenge is the need and increasing strategic priority for energy resilience.

As the effects of global warming become more evident, we are seeing increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

These extreme events have caused the fragility of the decades old energy system to become evident. This old energy system is now the weak link in many businesses as extreme weather events could lead to power outages that are hard to fix and remedy. As a result, global businesses are increasingly looking to avoid these outages and look for innovative systems that are able to provide energy resilience.

The second challenge is that the centralized grid model is showing increasing limitations and weaknesses.

As a result of power outages and blackouts, there is a need for consumers and businesses to have alternative sources of energy when the grid fails. There is a need for these alternative power sources to be available alongside a main grid so as to provide consumers and businesses with always-on energy solutions.

The third and last challenge is that the energy industry needs hydrogen as a fuel to meet the global net zero targets.

Hydrogen is the key to a net zero future due to its zero carbon emissions when utilized, high energy density and ease of transportation and storage. As such, there is a need for a player that is able to overcome the challenges of using hydrogen as a fuel and a player that is able to both generate electricity from hydrogen efficiently and produce clean hydrogen at scale.

How does Bloom Energy address these challenges?

Three key advantages of Bloom Energy's platform

Bloom Energy is able to meet the needs of customers and deliver a superior performance as a result of three key advantages.

#1: Resilience

The first key advantage of Bloom Energy Servers is its ability to provide corporations with resilience and uninterrupted generation of electricity.

As a result of its fault tolerant and modular design, power generation modules can be easily swapped out if necessary to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity. In addition, Bloom Energy Servers can be maintained and serviced without powering down the system, unlike the traditional combustion generation systems. Lastly, Bloom Energy Servers that use existing natural gas infrastructure rely on a redundant underground mesh network. This ensures that there is extremely high fuel availability that is protected from the natural disasters that often disrupt the power grid.

#2: Sustainability

The second advantage Bloom Energy Servers have is a sustainability advantage as its products help enterprises achieve their net zero goals.

Bloom Energy Servers produce less carbon emissions, improve air quality as they generate electricity without combustion, consume no water during operations and optimize land use as a result of its high-power density.

The future products in Bloom Energy's road map will also be aligned to a net zero future. For example, in 2021, Bloom Energy converted its entire global natural gas fleet to be certified low-leak natural gas. This ensures that minimal methane emissions are released during upstream gas production. Also, Bloom Energy is scaling up the use of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) for the use as fuel in its Energy Server. This form of natural gas comes from biogas produced from decomposing organic waste.

Apart from RNG, Bloom Energy is trying to bring innovation to the industry by incorporating carbon capture and utilization and storage into its business model. Bloom Energy Servers make it more feasible and cost-effective to capture carbon-dioxide emissions compared to traditional combustion generation systems as there are no costly and complex separation of other gases like nitrogen that is required.

In addition, Bloom Energy continues to develop and commercialize its hydrogen solutions as the company announced the commercial availability of its hydrogen-powered fuel cells and electrolyzers capable of producing clean hydrogen in 2021 and commenced operations in its 100-kilowatt hydrogen-powered Energy Server project in Korea in April 2021.

As part of Bloom Energy's efforts to continue to innovate, it has a collaboration with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Lab. This collaboration is intended to use Bloom Energy's electrolyzer and excess nuclear energy to efficiently generate clean hydrogen. This collaboration has yielded early results as there has been almost 500 hours of full load operation at the laboratory and there is evidence that Bloom Energy's electrolyzer is producing hydrogen more efficiently than other commercially available electrolyzers, including PEM and alkaline. In addition, Heliogen (HLGN) and Bloom Energy are also partnering to produce low cost, green hydrogen using Heliogen’s concentrated solar energy system.

#3: Predictability

Bloom Energy Servers allow customers to lock in the cost for electric power for the long-term, based on the cost to maintain their own individual project.

This ensures predictable cost for customers over the long-term as the cost has been locked in and also more reasonable pricing of electricity compared to the traditional grid players as they typically price electricity based on the maintenance cost of the entire transmission and distribution system.

That said, even with the lock in on prices, Bloom Energy is able to provide customers electricity at a cost that is competitive with the traditional grid power prices while providing better cost predictability.

Apart from being able to deliver 24x7 power to customers, Bloom Energy Servers also have quick time to power, allowing them to be deployed and generate power very quickly.

Products and markets

While Bloom Energy has traditionally been mostly in the distributed electricity production market, it has expanded to other markets like hydrogen generation and marine.

As can be seen below, the total addressable market that Bloom Energy targets adds up to $1.8 trillion, with the largest market being power generation.

Total addressable market of the three businesses (Bloom Energy IR)

The key product for Bloom Energy's power generation market is of course the Bloom Energy Server.

As highlighted before, this is based on Bloom Energy's proprietary solid oxide technology, and it is fuel flexible. This means that the Bloom Energy Server is able to use fuels like natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, to generate electricity, which is done through an electrochemical process without combustion.

At the end of the day, Bloom Energy Servers have a strong value proposition to customers due to the resilient, clean, reliable and affordable energy that it provides to customers. As highlighted in the diagram above, Bloom Energy Servers are ideally suited for microgrid and primary power applications.

As the electrical output of Bloom Energy Servers are connected directly to the customer's main electricity feed, this helps to avoid transmission and distribution losses we see in a centralized system.

In addition, Bloom Energy Servers are made up of independent 50-kilowatt modules. Depending on each customer's needs, a single Energy Server has the footprint of a standard parking lot but it can produce up to 300 kilowatts of power. These Energy Servers can then be stacked further to generate much more power.

Bloom Energy Servers (Bloom Energy IR)

In Bloom Energy's hydrogen business, its key product is the Bloom Electrolyzer.

The Bloom Electrolyzer uses the same solid oxide platform as Bloom Energy Server. Bloom Energy's solid oxide, high temperature electrolyzer is designed to produce hydrogen more efficiently than low temperature PEM and alkaline electrolyzers.

As the Bloom Electrolyzer operates at high temperatures, there is less energy needed to break up water molecules to produce hydrogen. Given that almost 80% of the cost of hydrogen from electrolysis comes from electricity, the fact that Bloom Electrolyzers use less energy means that it helps improve the economics of hydrogen production and improve adoption.

Bloom Energy has also been able to adapt its own fuel cell technology and incorporate these into fuel cell powered ships for the marine industry. The marine industry is one industry that contributes significantly to global pollution as a result of its use of carbon-rich fuels like bunker fuel, diesel, and other hydrocarbons. Hydrogen and other emission-free fuels can be used instead if Bloom Energy Servers are utilized on existing ships. This will allow a modular, fuel-flexible and upgradable platform and as Bloom Energy continues to develop the platform, it will likely be able to accommodate more renewable fuels, like green methanol and bioethanol.

10-year growth forecasts

Bloom Energy expects its main power generation business to generate 25% to 30% CAGR until 2031. This business includes its current SOFC business including natural gas, renewable fuels and hydrogen. On top of that, the opportunities in Decarbonizing Technologies and Marine will generate an additional 5% of CAGR until 2031 for the company. The marine business will include Bloom Energy's future SOFC business on the Marine platform, while the Decarbonizing Technologies segment will include the sale of electrolyzers and utility scale carbon capture.

As a whole, Bloom Energy's management expects the company to be able to generate 30% to 35% CAGR from the 10-year period between 2021 to 2031.

Bloom Energy's forecasted growth rates based on these markets (Bloom Energy IR)

Business model

There are three main revenue streams for Bloom Energy:

Product revenue relates to sale of Bloom Energy Server and Electrolyzer. This takes up 70% of revenues. Installation revenue relates to the revenues earned as a result of the installation of Energy Servers. This takes up 10% of revenues. Service revenue relates to revenue from maintenance service agreements, making up 15% of revenues.

The remaining 5% of revenues comes from electricity revenue, which is generated when Bloom Energy sells the electricity produced from its Energy Servers.

The mode of expansion for Bloom Energy's business model comes from its expanding roadmap strategy, where it plans to expand not just within the United States, but also into international markets, hydrogen, carbon capture, biogas and marine markets.

Roadmap for growth

Bloom Energy has laid out its roadmap for the next five years. In the past few years, it has been focused on selling to US C&I customers. The next phase of growth will come from international customers, hydrogen and biogas. The subsequent frontier of growth will come from the CCUS and marine business.

Bloom Energy roadmap for growth (Bloom Energy IR)

Growing manufacturing capabilities and scale

Bloom Energy's main manufacturing facilities for its Energy Servers and fuel cells are in Fremont, California, Sunnyvale, California, and Newark Delaware.

In July 2022, Bloom Energy announced the opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant.

This involved a $200 million investment into the 164,000 square foot facility.

This new manufacturing plant will be able to produce gigawatts of clean power and green hydrogen each year.

In November 2022, Bloom Energy inaugurated its high volume commercial electrolyzer line at the Newark facility.

This will increase Bloom Energy's electrolyzer production capacity to two gigawatts. Bloom Energy's award-winning technology is the most energy-efficient design to produce clean hydrogen to date.

Technology

As mentioned before, the company's solid oxide technology platform forms the foundation for both the Bloom Energy Server and Bloom Electrolyzer.

Bloom Energy Server

As I have highlighted before, the solid oxide fuel cells in Bloom Energy Servers are fuel flexible, allowing customers to use fuels like natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of fuels to generate electricity. Furthermore, all this is done through an electrochemical reaction without needing to burn the fuel. Bloom Energy's fuel cells are not like other types of fuel cells in that no precious metals, corrosive acids or molten materials are required. These very fuel cells for the foundation building block for Bloom Energy Server, resulting in ease of scalability for the customer.

Bloom Electrolyzer

Bloom Energy's electrolyzer technology has had a long history, as the company's co-founders developed the electrolyzers for the United States military and NASA’s Mars exploration programs in the 1980s. Furthermore, Bloom Energy was awarded 19 patents for its electrolyzer technology in the early 2000s.

Given the rapid shift towards a net zero future and reducing renewable energy costs, Bloom Energy thinks it is the right time to commercialize its hydrogen technology.

As a result of operating at high temperatures, the Bloom Electrolyzer requires less energy to break up water molecules and produce hydrogen, resulting in better economics for hydrogen production.

First things first, I think it is important to note the advantages and disadvantages of solid oxide fuel cell technologies. As shown below, solid oxide fuel cells are more suited for auxiliary power, distributed generation and electric utility applications, which is right up Bloom Energy's alley.

Comparison of fuel cell technologies (Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office)

Secondly, Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cells are leading the market. According to Verified Market Research, Bloom Energy is one of five leading solid oxide fuel cells in the market. Also, researchers at Idaho National Laboratory have done some testing on Bloom Energy’s solid oxide electrolyzer and it found that the Bloom Electrolyzer could produce hydrogen at 37.7 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen, lower than that of other electrolyzer technologies like PEM or Alkaline. These two other electrolyzer technologies consume between 52 to 54 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen produced. This higher efficiency means lower costs as electricity makes up almost 80% of the cost of producing hydrogen.

Bloom Electrolyzer efficiency relative to other electrolyzers (Bloom Energy IR)

As a result, Bloom Energy's solid oxide electrolyzer is one of the most energy-efficient electrolyzers to produce clean hydrogen to date and 15% to 45% more efficient than any other product on the market today.

Intellectual property is a key differentiator for Bloom Energy's business and the company has multiple layers of protection in place to ensure that its proprietary technology is not easily copied. The company has 287 issued patents in the United States and 147 patents issued globally as of December 2021. In addition, there are 96 and 80 patent applications pending in the United States and internationally, respectively.

Final thoughts

Through the extensive fundamental research done for Bloom Energy presented in this article, I think it's clear that Bloom Energy's offerings are able to provide customers with a strong value add amidst an environment where energy costs have skyrocketed, the importance of energy security and resilience has grown, and sustainability is becoming a top priority for many companies and governments.

I think it is clear that the energy generation industry is in need of a disruption. Thus far, I see Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of that as a it provides customers with resilience, sustainability and predictability. While the energy generation market is huge, the company has adjacent and complementary addressable markets to expand into, which provides Bloom Energy with a long runway for growth. In terms of opportunities, the near-term opportunities continue to be in the energy generation market, while the decarbonizing technologies and marine segment are expected to become more significant in the latter part of the decade, with an expected 10-year CAGR between 30% to 35%. Last but not least, we can see that Bloom Energy is a leading player with one of the strongest solid oxide fuel cell technologies available on the market today.

Based on the current stock price levels, I do think that Bloom Energy is currently at an attractive level.

