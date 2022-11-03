Bloom Energy: Buy Clean Energy Leader At A Discount

Mar. 20, 2023 1:30 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)HLGN1 Comment
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Bloom Energy developed the very first large-scale, commercially viable solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform that is set to disrupt the power generation industry.
  • The energy generation industry is in need of disruption and change as a result of an increasing need for energy resilience and importance of sustainability.
  • Bloom Energy Servers bring three competitive advantages to customers: resilience, sustainability and predictability.
  • Bloom Energy targets $1.8 trillion total addressable market in the energy generation, hydrogen, carbon capture and marine industries.
  • The company has a stellar growth strategy, expanding its footprint in the US, expanding internationally, into hydrogen, CCUS, biogas and marine.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »
Spring field

Misha Kaminsky

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on 3 March 2023.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is a relatively little-known company, but in my view, rather underrated for what it has achieved and what it can achieve. I have completed deep dive

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 41% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.78K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bloom Energy is part of The Barbell Portfolio

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.