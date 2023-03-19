UBS Group AG (UBS) UBS Acquisition of Credit Suisse Conference Call (Transcript)

Mar. 20, 2023 12:42 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.44K Followers

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) UBS Acquisition of Credit Suisse Conference Call March 19, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Head of IR

Colm Kelleher - Chairman of the Board

Ralph Hamers - CEO

Sarah Youngwood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Tom Hallett - KBW

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Amit Goel - Barclays

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Piers Brown - HSBC

Anke Reingen - Royal Bank of Canada

Jackie Ineke - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Sarah Mackey

Good evening, and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors in our annual report together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. With you this evening are our Chairman of the Board, Colm Kelleher; our CEO, Ralph Hamers, and our CFO, Sarah Youngwood.

With that, let me hand over to Colm for opening remarks.

Colm Kelleher

Thank you, Sarah. It's a historic day in Switzerland and a day, frankly, we hoped would not come. Thank you, everyone, for making the time to join us late on a Sunday evening. We wanted to be able to update our shareholders across the globe on our acquisition of Credit Suisse and the protections we have obtained for our shareholders.

Let me start by saying that UBS has been firmly committed to our organic growth strategy. Various events over the last few weeks resulted in regulators across the world urging UBS to consider a takeover of Credit Suisse to preserve global financial stability. Unfortunately, for our shareholders

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.