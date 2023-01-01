Kameleon007

Investment Thesis

The Simply Good Foods Company's (NASDAQ:SMPL) revenue should benefit from good demand for nutritional snacking products driven by rising consumer interest in a healthy lifestyle while fulfilling the snacking needs. The company's Atkins' brand is also recovering from the Covid impact as the economy reopens, which should help the company's sales growth. Moreover, the company is gradually shifting its consumer base from people who want to lose weight in a specific time period to consumers who adopt a healthy lifestyle daily for their well-being. This should help the company's sales in the longer run.

Over the medium to long term, the company's margins should benefit from moderating inflation and price increases. SMPL is currently trading at a discount to its historical valuation, and given its growth prospects over both the near and long term, it is a good buy.

Revenue Outlook

During the pandemic, SMPL's Atkins' brands sales were impacted by fewer on-the-go snacking occasions and reduced interest in weight management among people. However, the Quest acquisition in November 2019 helped to boost reported sales growth, driven by Quest's strong e-commerce presence and high demand for its nutritional snacking categories. Sales growth further benefited from the economic reopening, which helped Atkins' brands' sales.

In the most recent quarter, in addition to the demand for Quest snacking categories, the company experienced a recovering demand for meal replacement bars and shakes in the Atkins' brand. This was due to return-to-work trends resulting in increasing on-the-go snacking occasions and Atkins' improving e-commerce presence. As a result, total retail takeaway (point-of-sales) growth for Simply Good Foods increased by 14% in both measured and unmeasured channels, with the Atkins' brand growing by 4% and the Quest brand by 24%. However, net sales increased by only 7% due to difficult comparisons from the retail inventory build-up in the same quarter the prior year.

Looking ahead, I believe SMPL's sales growth will continue to benefit from strong demand for its nutritional snacking categories, particularly under the Quest brand, as evidenced by its double-digit point-of-sale growth over the past year.

The company is also making progress in shifting its consumer base from programmatic dieters (e.g., people who want to lose 15 pounds of weight over a certain period of time) to lifestyle consumers (e.g., people who are concerned about their health and weight on a daily basis and choose to adopt a healthy lifestyle to achieve their wellness goals). These consumers are more likely to purchase SMPL's high protein, low carb, and low sugar products regularly rather than just during a weight loss program. This shift in the target audience is expected to attract demand and improve buy rates (sales per buyer) in the long run.

Furthermore, the Atkins' brand is recovering from the COVID impact with an increase in demand for meal replacements and on-the-go snacking products driven by the reopening of offices. The brand is also experiencing an improvement in buy rate, driven by increasing e-commerce sales, as evidenced by a 75% increase in Atkins' Q1 point-of-sale at Amazon. This improvement in the Atkins' brand should support sales growth as the brand comprises approximately 44.9% of SMPL's total sales in the U.S.

Additionally, SMPL has a strong pipeline of new products to attract consumers to its brands. The company focuses on launching healthy and tasty snacking items to attract new and existing consumers. SMPL has launched new products across both brands, such as Dessert Bars and Protein Cookies in the Atkins' brand, new flavors in Quest protein bars (Dipped Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Peppermint Bark), Quest Frosted Cookies containing <1g of sugar, and a new Quest cheese cracker, a savory protein-rich snack to appeal to consumers who enjoy a crunchy, savory snacking experience. These new product launches are expected to continue supporting retail takeaway growth. Moreover, the company has made significant marketing investments in recent years, which management believes will support the growth of its consumer base.

While there are concerns about a weakening economy, the secular demand trend from increasing preference towards a healthy lifestyle should more than offset it. The global healthy snacks market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2030, supporting the demand for SMPL's products even in a weakening macro environment. Furthermore, the brand's resilience among mid-to-upper-income consumers, lower private label competition, and a strong presence in mass and e-commerce retail channels should help drive the company's sales growth.

Margin Outlook

In FY22, SMPL experienced a negative impact on its gross and adjusted EBITDA margins due to higher raw material and packaging prices, which increased by approximately 20% YoY, partially offset by price realizations. In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, the company's margins were also impacted by higher logistics and contract manufacturing costs, in addition to higher packaging and raw material costs. This led to a decline of 450 bps YoY in gross margins and 310 bps YoY in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, I believe SMPL should be able to improve margins in the latter half of fiscal 2023. The cost of primary raw materials such as milk, soy, and cacao have started deflating from their peak levels, and on its last earnings call, management also talked about early indications of easing inflation for ingredient and packaging costs for the second half of the fiscal year. Additionally, the price increases by the company should also aid margin recovery as we progress in 2023. Therefore, I am optimistic about SMPL's medium to long-term margin growth prospects, benefiting from moderating inflation and price increases.

Valuation and Conclusion

SMPL is trading at 23x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $1.60 and 20.49x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. This is a discount compared to its historical 5-year average forward P/E of 28.77x. The company has promising medium to long-term growth prospects, with revenue growth expected to benefit from the high demand for healthy snacking products, the expanding e-commerce presence of the Atkins' brand, and new product innovations. Margins should also improve in the medium to long term with moderating inflation and price increases. Therefore, I believe the stock is a good buy.