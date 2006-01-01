This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 20.
After a rather exciting week, the weekend brought plenty of new information for investors to digest.
Here's a quick update on the banking crisis of 2023 and what it means for the economy, and how my family's $2 million investment fund is responding.
The biggest news is the government-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) by UBS (UBS) on Sunday.
Credit Suisse investors are getting taken out at effectively $0.8 per share, or a 60% haircut from Friday's close.
Why was this deal necessary? Because Credit Suisse has been struggling through a 16-year turnaround, and the bond market was estimating a 31% chance that CS was going to fail within a year.
Last week they saw $11 billion in deposit outflows and nearly $500 million coming out of their mutual funds.
For context, that's a rate that's 5X higher than last year, and the outflow was expected to accelerate this week.
The Swiss Government coordinated this deal with central banks from around the world to make sure that if it needed any further help providing liquidity central banks would do so.
Sunday night the central banks of Canada, the US, UK, European Union, and Japan announced additional dollar liquidity swap line access to ensure that any major global bank that needs liquidity can get it.
Last week S&P, Fitch, and Moody's all downgraded First Republic (FRC) to junk, and S&P downgraded them a second time on Sunday night.
Most likely Fitch and Moody's will be following suit this week.
Why are the rating agencies continuing to slash FRC's rating despite a $30 billion deposit backstop from 11 banks?
Because these $30 billion in deposits have been pledged for 120 days and don't solve the main issue for FRC.
On March 15, FRC had an SEC filing in which it disclosed it had borrowed about $100 billion from the Fed and other government agencies in the past week.
The bank's total liquidity across its credit lines at JPM and the Fed's new lending program plus $34 billion cash (on March 15th) comes to roughly $200 billion.
That's more than the $176 billion in deposits FRC had before the crisis began.
In other words, FRC isn't facing a liquidity crisis per se. It has enough access to cash to pay out every depositor all their money if they want it. The trouble is that FRC appears to be facing a bank run.
With FRC tapping 50% of its $200 billion in liquidity in a single week, it appears that around 50% of FRC's deposits have fled in the last week.
This creates two problems for FRC. First, even if outflows stopped entirely, its profitability is now so hampered that its equity is likely worth around zero.
A bigger problem is that most of the Fed lending programs it tapped were in the form of a 60-day loan that must be repaid with 4.75% interest within 65 days or else the Fed will liquidate FRC.
With rating agencies slashing its ratings, and rumors swirling that FRC is trying to sell stock in a private offering (highly dilutive) the stock price has been crashing.
All this has been fueling the bank run that's caused its deposits to potentially fall 50% in a week.
The most likely outcome will be the government trying to put together a takeover of FRC by a larger bank sometime in the next two months.
FRC is the 15th largest bank in the country, with assets and deposits slightly larger than SVB.
So what does this mean for the overall banking system, economy, and stock market?
According to the New York Times, FRC is now trying to sell all or part of itself, potentially to a private equity firm (like Blackstone).
FDIC has just announced that Signature Bank's 100% insured deposits are being taken over by New York Community Bancorp (NYCB).
According to a recent study, 186 regional banks are at risk of failing.
For context, there are 4,154 banks in the US insured by the FDIC.
Janet Yellen has said that the FDIC is not insuring all deposits for all banks though a coalition of midsize banks has requested this for two years.
Last week Twitter was abuzz about the $300 billion increase in the Fed's balance sheet and how this was effectively the return of QE.
Actually, according to Bloomberg, it's not QE because what happened was that banks tapped the Fed for $300 billion in loans.
The way QE works is the Fed prints money to permanently buy bonds that sit on its balance sheet and get reinvested once they mature.
This increase in the balance sheet from bank lending facilities is temporary.
In other words, this temporary increase in the Fed's balance sheet doesn't signal a financial catastrophe is brewing. How can we tell?
The St. Louis and Chicago Fed maintain weekly financial stress indexes that cover over 130 metrics. Everything from yield curves to credit spreads to loan default rates for every kind of loan.
Zero is the average since 1993 (for St. Louis Fed) and 1973 (for Chicago Fed) and during recessions and financial crises financial stress tends to rise to 1+.
Across all but a single metric, they are all negative, indicating below-average financial stress.
The only metric that isn't negative is 0.03, basically at the historical average.
In other words, when you actually look at the data, rather than dramatic headlines or Twitter, there's no indication of a rampaging financial crisis that threatens to bring about a severe recession like 2008.
Goldman Sachs believes that the regional banking crisis in the US will result in regional banks pulling back on lending significantly and equaling 25 or 50 basis points worth of additional Fed rate hikes.
Bank of America believes that while the risk of a US banking contagion is low small banks will significantly pull back on lending to small businesses, which employ 50% of Americans.
Thus BAC expects unemployment to rise in the coming months, which is what the Fed wants to combat inflation.
The recession the bond market expected in the first half of 2024 has now been moved up to the second half of 2023.
The bond market is now pricing in a 50% chance that the Fed hikes one more time and then ends its rate hike cycle and starts cutting rates by mid year.
1.5% worth of rate cuts are priced in my mid 2024, as the bond market thinks the recession is now months away.
Nine leading indicators that predict the average of 18 leading indicators are currently 2.2% above historical baseline and contracting at an accelerating rate on a month-to-month basis.
This means that the economic data points to a potential recession beginning in about four months.
That's consistent with the bond market's forecast. How can we tell?
Many people know about the famous yield curve, which has predicted every recession since 1960.
The inversion of the yield curve usually means a recession is coming within two years. However, the uninversion of the curve has always signaled when a recession is right about to begin.
The yield curve went from -1.07% a week ago to -0.35% as of the morning of March 20.
Historically, once the yield curve uninverts, a recession is usually a few weeks away because the bond market is pricing in fast Fed rate cuts.
The stock market, after an initial 0.5% rally on the Credit Suisse takeover news, resumed its risk-off, recession fear decline.
Mind you, this is hardly a stock market crash along the lines of the Pandemic or GFC.
Since the banking crisis began, the stock market is basically flat, and the Nasdaq, due to a lack of banking exposure, is actually up.
The big winner of the banking crisis so far are bonds, with the collapse in Fed rate hike expectations resulting in an 8-standard-deviation crash in bond yields.
Managed futures, which were still short bonds, especially 2-year yields that track the Fed Funds rate before the crisis began, suffered their worst week in recorded history.
Last week, for the first time in history, 2-year yields were up or down 25 basis points for four consecutive days.
This Is Why It's Good To Own Both Bonds And Managed Futures
Since 1980 bonds and managed futures have never failed to be flat or go up during bear markets. And that's proving true even during the worst flash crash for managed futures in history.
This brings me to how my family's $2 million investment fund is doing in these crazy times when bond yields trade like crypto.
The stock market is likely to fall in the coming months, as the market prices in the coming recessionary earnings contraction.
S&P Bloomberg Bear Market Bottom Consensus Estimates
|Earnings Decline
|S&P Trough Earnings
|X Blue-Chip Consensus PE of 16.8
|Decline From Current Level
|Peak Decline From Record Highs
|0%
|227
|3821
|2.4%
|-20.7%
|5%
|216
|3630
|7.3%
|-24.7%
|10% (consensus)
|205
|3439
|12.2%
|-28.6%
|13% (average since WWII)
|198
|3324
|15.1%
|-31.0%
|15%
|193
|3248
|17.1%
|-32.6%
|20%
|182
|3057
|22.0%
|-36.6%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Bloomberg)
At the moment the Bloomberg blue-chip consensus expects the market to fall about 12% from here and take out a new low just below October's 3490.
The historically average recessionary earnings decline would be a 15% correction from here and a 31% peak decline from record highs.
However, these estimates might be a bit optimistic because the average trough forward PE during non-financial crisis recessions is actually 13 to 15.
|Earnings Decline
|S&P Trough Earnings
|X historical 14 trough PE
|Decline From Current Level
|Peak Decline From Record Highs
|0%
|227
|3184
|18.7%
|-33.9%
|5%
|216
|3025
|22.8%
|-37.2%
|10%
|205
|2866
|26.8%
|-40.5%
|13%
|198
|2770
|29.3%
|-42.5%
|15%
|193
|2707
|30.9%
|-43.8%
|20%
|182
|2547
|35.0%
|-47.1%
(Source: DK S&P Valuation Tool, FactSet)
If we get the historically average 13% decline in forward earnings estimates and stocks trough at 14X earnings, stocks could fall much further.
Mind you in a mild recession, they could still fall the historical amount.
The longer it takes for a recession to begin, the smaller the peak decline is likely to be.
So why is my family buying Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF during these troubled and uncertain times?
My family's investment fund owns a lot of VIG already, and we're building up our (NYSEARCA:VIG) position right now.
Why? Because VIG is the best dividend aristocrat ETF, I've ever come across.
Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family investment fund)
|4.3%
|9.9%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|2.0%
|11.3%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|9.4%
|13.0%
|9.1%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)
VIG offers a slightly better yield than the S&P, but that's not its claim to fame. VIG is my favorite dividend growth ETF because of its superior growth profile to the market resulting in analysts expecting similar returns in the future as dividend blue-chips have delivered over the last 50 years.
VIG's second claim to fame is that it's never suffered a negative year of dividend income growth, not even during the Great Recession.
What makes VIG the best aristocrat ETF you can buy? Because it also owns future aristocrats and is the best Ultra SWAN ETF I've ever come across.
Here's how VIG operates.
The fund tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which provides a market-cap-weighted portfolio of stocks with at least 10 consecutive years of increasing their regular dividend payments.
Securities must have more than $100 million in market cap and $1 million in three-month median daily trading value to be eligible for additions. Existing constituents face lower thresholds to reduce turnover.
On top of the long lookback period, the index excludes stocks with unsustainable yields likely to have trouble growing their dividends.
The index removes existing constituents ranking in the top 15% by indicating annual yield and new eligible securities in the top 25%.
Selected constituents are weighted by their float-adjusted market cap, subject to a 4% cap on any individual holdings' weight." - Morningstar
What does this actually mean in terms of companies VIG owns? That it owns nearly every aristocrat worth owning and future aristocrats as well.
This is a nearly 300-stock diversified portfolio.
The only sector VIG doesn't own is REITs, and that's by design.
These are some of the world's best companies, with the most dependable dividends, strongest balance sheets, and skilled and adaptable management teams.
This is a very moaty group of companies with strong balance sheets, modest payout ratios, and 27% free cash flow margins.
Dividend Income You Can Trust In Any Economic Conditions
VIG's dividend growth has averaged about 11% annually since inception, including a 14% hike in 2022.
I've never seen any ETF whose annual dividends remained flat during the Great Recession and delivered such dependable income growth since.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in VIG (I'm not a market-timer).
Even Ultra SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about VIG.
These are 300 of the world's best dividend growth blue chips, with strong balance sheets, great management, good risk management, and a track record for dividend dependability that's second to none.
Today VIG is trading at an attractive 14% historical discount which for an Ultra SWAN ETF is a potentially very strong buy.
While I can't tell you what VIG is going to do in the next week, month, or even this year, I can tell you that owning 300 of the world's best aristocrats and future aristocrats is the lowest risk road to riches you can travel.
And that's why my family's $2 million investment fund is buying VIG right now and you might want to consider buying some too.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns VIG in our portfolios.
Comments (3)