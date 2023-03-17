Charles Schwab: A Case Of Mistaken Panic

Mar. 20, 2023 4:00 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.74K Followers

Summary

  • We believe the recent banking crisis largely had nothing to do with SCHW, given its position as a brokerage company with value-added banking services.
  • Even in the highly unlikely 'bank run' scenario, the company had excellent liquidity of $93.98B in FY2022, now significantly aided by another $300B from the Fed.
  • Combined with its growing client assets, expanding profitability, and excellent forward guidance, the SCHW stock is likely to outperform ahead.

Bank Crisis

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Buy The Panic-Driven Discount

We believe The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has been overly sold at these levels, negatively impacted by the banking crisis over the past two weeks. Particularly, we think the pessimism is unwarranted since

SCHW 1Y Price/Sales and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

SCHW 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.74K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.