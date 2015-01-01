Amazon: Breaking Up The Company From An Accounting Standpoint

Summary

  • To value Amazon on a sum-of-the-parts basis, we need to deconsolidate the income and cash flow statement.
  • Amazon is giving us the necessary tools for this task in the separate segment reporting.
  • While I have no concerns regarding AWS, I have concerns about the declining core gross margin for the retail segment.
  • I estimate AWS to be worth around $720 billion and the retail segment around $210 billion.
  • I rate Amazon a hold and will reevaluate my thesis sometime next year to check if management delivered on the promise to improve core gross margins.

Introduction

This will be my first article on one of the big tech companies, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon is one of those companies I only followed by looking at the earnings releases and reading some articles on

Amazon revenue by segment compiled by Author

Revenue by segment (Amazon 10-K reports)

Revenue as % of total revenue compiled by Author

Revenue as % of total revenue (Amazon 10-K reports)

Compilation of revenue sources for the retail segment - compiled by Author

Amazon retail revenue sources (Amazon 10-K reports)

Overview of the EBIT for both segments since 2015

EBIT by segment (Amazon 10-K reports)

Overview of segments EBIT margins since 2015

EBIT margins by segment (Amazon 10-K reports)

Chart showing OPEX as % of sales made by author from 10-K reports data

OPEX as % of sales - consolidated (Amazon 10-K reports)

Author's estimate of AWS income statement

Estimated AWS income statement 2015-2022 (Author estimates off disclosed segment information)

Author's estimate of Amazon retail income statement

Estimated Amazon retail income statement 2015-2022 (Author estimates off disclosed segment information)

Table showing rising costs of sales and fulfillment costs as % of revenue (excluding advertising revenue)

Adjusted costs of sales & fulfillment as % of revenue (Author estimates off disclosed segment information)

Table showing Net property and equipment additions by segment and % of total additions for each segment

Net property and equipment additions by segment (Amazon 10-K reports)

Chart showing my estimates of FCF per segment excluding stock-based compensation

Overview of segment's FCF 2015-2022 (Author estimates off disclosed segment information)

Table showing Property & Equipment by segment and Return on Capital (EBIT/Property&Equipment)

Property & Equipment and Return on Capital by segment (Amazon 10-K reports)

Chart showing Amazon net debt development since 2018

Amazon net debt 2018-2022 (Tikr Terminal)

Chart showing AWS cash conversion estimates since 2015

AWS Cash conversion 2015-2022 (Author estimates as outlined above)

DCF valuation with outlined assumptions

AWS DCF (moneychimp.com)

I am an individual investor from Germany, Europe with a working background in tax consulting and an academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high or above average Gross/Operating Margins, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Comments (6)

