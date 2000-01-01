Nasdaq Leaves The S&P In The Dust

Summary

  • As of Friday’s close, QQQ actually finished in overbought territory whereas many other major index ETFs were oversold.
  • Historically, the major indices, namely the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, tend to trade at similar overbought and oversold levels.
  • Friday marked the 16th time that spread eclipsed 2 standard deviations for the first time in at least 3 months.

Looking at the major US index ETF screen of our Trend Analyzer shows just how disconnected the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has become from other major index ETFs recently. As shown below, as of Friday's close, QQQ actually finished in overbought territory (over

Trends: US Indices

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 50-DMA Spreads (Standard Deviations) - Past 5 Years

Spread of Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Distance From 50-DMAs (Standard Deviations)

