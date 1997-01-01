Google's Price Increase Won't Save fuboTV

Mar. 20, 2023 3:04 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Google's YouTube TV raised pricing to come closer to fuboTV's offerings.
  • Unfortunately, content costs, especially on the live-sports side, won't be going lower.
  • fuboTV has no operating leverage and continues to burn through cash.
Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

For the first time in 3 years, YouTube TV (GOOG) (GOOGL) raised its monthly service charge from $64.99 to $72.99. This is good news for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) as it will bring Google's offering closer to fubo's pricing.

FuboTV Monthly Service Charge Pricing

fuboTV

The

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.27K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.