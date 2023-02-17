sandsun

Investors in Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) have seen its stock weaken further after being lifted to its February highs as it reported its Q4 earnings in February.

However, market operators have continued to cut exposure, as they didn't follow through with the optimism of China's economic recovery. Ex-Premier Li Keqiang presented a GDP growth forecast of 5% for 2023, markedly below the 5.3% average projections by economists previously.

Therefore, the risk-off sentiments on SBLK before the conclusion of China's legislative conference seem justified, as the recovery in Chinese GDP growth appears bumpy.

As such, investors should expect China's GDP recovery to be "unevenly spread across sectors, which is likely to result in a similar pattern for its imports of major commodities."

Moreover, recent reports suggest that a "potential limit on steel production in China" could further hamper robust demand recovery in iron ore volume as China works to lift the malaise over its property market.

Despite that, we believe the worst seems to be over for iron ore futures (TIOC:COM), as they have recovered nearly 70% from their October 2022 lows.

Therefore, we assessed that the recent downward volatility is likely more of a profit-taking set-up to cut exposure from bottom fishers than something more sinister under the hood.

Despite that, geopolitical tensions between the West and China could hamper the recent optimism surrounding coal imports from Australia. While China has denied that deliberate attempts were made to curtail coal imports, the market has likely priced in near-term risks reflected in SBLK price action.

As such, we parsed that the recovery of SBLK from its late September lows (nearly 30% in price-performance terms) has likely captured the initial optimism of China's reopening.

China's economic recovery is weighted toward a more robust uplift in H2'23. As such, the market will likely parse further clues on whether the improvement in its import volume could be sustained through the end of 2023.

Notwithstanding, analysts' consensus estimates indicate a 23.8% decline in its revenue for FY23, with adjusted EBITDA expected to fall further by 33.2%. However, the bulk of the headwinds will likely be in H1'23 before a recovery in Q4'23.

Notably, analysts' estimates suggest that Star Bulk Carriers is expected to post revenue growth of 30% in Q4'23, with an increase of 36.5% in adjusted EBITDA.

Hence, it should be pretty clear that analysts don't expect a global economic recession (yet) emanating from the banking crisis in the US and Switzerland to worsen further.

However, investors are encouraged to closely monitor the developments over the malaise engulfing the banking sector, given potential contagion risks. Currently, it's too early to assess whether the fallout could crimp credit growth substantially, leading to a widespread fall in economic activity.

However, the risks of a hard landing have likely increased. With the Fed due to announce its interest rate decision this week, investors will look for guidance from the Fed on the path of its rate hikes trajectory, as investors have already priced in an earlier-than-expected pivot.

Given its exposure to the global commodities trade, we believe a worse economic fallout could impact Star Bulk Carriers. With China's economic recovery still nascent, it will not likely be able to absorb a worse-than-expected global economic downturn.

Moreover, we believe investor worries over further dividend cuts are justified. Analysts' estimates suggest a dividend per share of $2.86 for FY23 against an adjusted EPS of $3.20, implying a payout ratio of nearly 90%.

Hence, investors will need to be prepared for a dividend cut if the H2'23 recovery in its operating performance doesn't pan out accordingly, especially if the global macroeconomic conditions intensify.

But, the critical question investors must ask now is whether SBLK's recent price action is constructive, i.e., has it priced in the headwinds discussed above?

SBLK price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We wanted to see whether buyers would support a decisive breakout of February highs. That would have required SBLK to retake its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) before recovering to re-test its August highs.

However, the sellers have spoken, as SBLK failed in its attempt to surge higher, getting rejected and falling decisively below its 50-week MA.

Our assessment suggests that investors should not rule out a further re-test of the $18 level, which should attract buying support.

Given less constructive price action signals and potentially worsening global macros, we urge investors to move to the sidelines from here.

Rating: Hold.

Note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice.