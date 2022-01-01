Why AGCO Corporation Appears Destined To Outperform Its Competition

Mar. 20, 2023 3:17 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)CAT, DE
Christopher Canno profile picture
Christopher Canno
141 Followers

Summary

  • Supply chain constraints and high input prices (fertilizer & fuel) will ease significantly in 2023, stimulating farmer expenditure.
  • AGCO Corporation plans to expand its newly expanded Fendt products globally in 2023.
  • Robust farmer income will drive greater demand for farming machinery.
  • AGCO Corporation is an industry leader in Precision Planting, which is set to continue transforming the farming business.
  • Accommodative farming subsidies in the EU 2023-2027 CAP budget.

Tractor cultivating field at spring

valio84sl

AGCO Investment Thesis

I am currently rating AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) as a buy and overweight relative to its peers in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry within the industrial sector. AGCO is a leading international manufacturer and

AGCO, DEER, & CAT 1-YR Returns

AGCO, DEER, & CAT 1-YR Returns (YCharts)

AGCO Revenue Mix and Geographical Exposure

AGCO Revenue Mix and Geographical Exposure (AGCO Investor Relations, Q4 Presentation)

Wheat Pricing, 5-Year Timeframe

Wheat Pricing, 5-Year Timeframe (TradingEconomics)

Corn Pricing, 5-Year TimeFrame

Corn Pricing, 5-Year TimeFrame (TradingEconomics)

AGCO Comps Analysis

AGCO Comps Analysis (Seeking Alpha and FactSet)

P/E Valuation Model

P/E Valuation Model (Seeking Alpha and FactSet)

This article was written by

Christopher Canno profile picture
Christopher Canno
141 Followers
I am currently an undergraduate student at the Villanova School of Business. I am double majoring in Finance and Real Estate. I have been investing in stocks from a young age, as it is something I am incredibly passionate about as well as researching various companies across multiple sectors. I primarily use fundamental analysis when writing my articles and assessing was type of position I should enter/recommend.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AGCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is purely my opinion, and prospective investors should conduct further research to make a conclusive decision.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.