Spencer Platt

Elevator Pitch

I award a Hold investment rating to GoDaddy Inc.'s (NYSE:GDDY) stock. It will be challenging for GDDY's share price to go up significantly any time soon when its revenue growth is expected to be subdued in the short term. But it is also unlikely that GoDaddy's stock price will drop substantially in the near term, as the company's commitment to sustained share repurchases should keep its shares stable.

Business Overview

GoDaddy describes itself as "the world's largest domain registrar" on the company's website.

GoDaddy's Solutions For Small Businesses And Entrepreneurs

GDDY's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

GoDaddy's Two Business Segments

GDDY's August 2022 Corporate Presentation

The Core Platform and Applications & Commerce business segments accounted for 69% and 31% of GoDaddy's top line for fiscal 2022, respectively as indicated in its 10-K filing. GDDY's Core Platform business contributed 60% of the company's FY 2022 EBITDA, while it earned the remaining 40% of its EBITDA in the recent fiscal year from its Applications & Commerce segment.

Uninspiring 2023 Revenue Guidance For GDDY

Based on the mid-point of the company's management guidance outlined in its Q4 2022 earnings release, GoDaddy sees its revenue increasing by +5% from $4,091.3 million for FY 2022 to $4,287.5 million in FY 2023. Specifically, GDDY expects top line growth for its Core Platform segment to moderate from +5% in FY 2022 to +3% for FY 2023, while the company estimates that the Applications & Commerce business' sales growth will slow from +13% to +9% in the same time frame.

At its Q4 2022 results call in mid-February 2023, GDDY emphasized that the company's full fiscal year 2023 top line guidance takes into account "2 (percentage) points of headwind from FX (foreign exchange) from prior year bookings." But GoDaddy's 2023 constant-currency revenue growth guidance of +7% will still be way lower than the company's historical top line CAGR of +12.9% for the FY 2017-2022 period.

In a rising rate environment, it is inevitable that companies hold back on investing in new projects and consumers tighten their purse strings. As a result, GoDaddy's clients will naturally be very cautious about their spending which will hurt the company's top line.

GoDaddy highlighted at the recent Morgan Stanley (MS) Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Fireside Chat held on March 6, 2023 that it "won't predict when" the company can "get back to double-digit (percentage revenue) growth" in "this macro environment." This implies that there is significant uncertainty regarding the timing of GDDY's potential top line growth acceleration back to 10% or higher. The sell-side analysts currently think that GoDaddy can only return to revenue expansion in the teens by FY 2025, but there is a risk that GDDY's revenue growth recovery takes a longer time assuming economic conditions remain unfavorable.

GDDY's current valuations are below historical averages. As per S&P Capital IQ data, GoDaddy trades at consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples of 3.3 times and 12.9 times, respectively. As a comparison, GDDY's five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples are relatively higher at 4.2 times and 16.8 times, respectively. It will be difficult for GoDaddy's valuation multiples to re-rate and revert to their historical averages, when GDDY's revenue growth is expected to remain sluggish in the near term.

But GoDaddy's Free Cash Flow Outlook Is Encouraging And Supports Share Buybacks

Although GoDaddy's revenue growth outlook was a disappointment, investors can find comfort in GDDY's cash flow guidance.

GoDaddy revealed in its Q4 2022 results release that it projects the company's unlevered free cash flow to increase by +9% from $1.1 billion in FY 2022 to $1.2 billion for FY 2023.

The reasonably good FY 2023 free cash flow outlook for GoDaddy is supported by the company's expense optimization actions. Earlier, GDDY issued an 8-K filing disclosing "a restructuring plan aimed at driving over $100 million in annualized cost savings." A key component of GoDaddy's cost management program is the planned -8% cut in staff strength for the company.

More importantly, GDDY's positive free cash flow outlook puts the company in a good position to continue returning excess capital to its shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

GoDaddy spent roughly $1.3 billion buying back about 10% of its shares outstanding between the beginning of January 2022 and the start of February 2023. GDDY still has approximately $1.7 billion remaining from its current share buyback authorization, and the company targets to repurchase at least $1 billion worth of shares in 2023. GoDaddy's ultimate goal is to reduce its share count by as much as 20% for the three-year period between 2022 and 2024, and the company has made good progress towards achieving this target.

GoDaddy's sustained share repurchases will provide support for the company's share price to some degree, and limit further valuation de-rating for GDDY's stock resulting from top line growth moderation.

Concluding Thoughts

A Hold rating for GDDY is justified. On one hand, I have a positive view of GoDaddy's free cash flow outlook and its shareholder capital return plans. On the other hand, it is hard to be bullish on the company's shares, when there is no telling how long it will take for GoDaddy's revenue growth to accelerate to the 10% or better level.