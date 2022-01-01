Spencer Platt

Investment thesis

The new CEO of adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Gulden Bjorn's first call came out striking hot by confirming a 10% EBIT margin ambition. In a more shocking move, he stated his goal of increasing revenue by double digits annually after the recovery period. When looking at the big picture, I don't think the 10% EBIT margin will come as a surprise to investors; ADS has shown it can achieve margins of that size before. But what really piqued my interest was the company's stated goal of achieving double-digit annual sales growth once the recovery phase had passed. To elaborate, this would indicate a massive increase in ADDYY's share of the market. I would think it is easier to achieve this via a DTC model, but instead management has prioritised the wholesale model in the mid-terms (as such this is a scratch head, but we will see). On strategy change, management is changing the way it approaches China as well, which is hard to underwrite its probability of success at this point.

What has been helpful is that by keeping a positive tone and focusing on the company's strengths rather than the challenges posed by the legacy they inherited, management has done a good job of assuaging investor concerns.

Overall, I believe the new CEO does bring some “change” to the table and we could see ADDYY gaining share and going back to 10% EBIT margins. However, execution is key and I need Gulden to show his worth before I would invest in the stock.

Growth

Regarding growth, I think ADDYY can speed up its growth by not repeating the same mistake it made during the covid. In my opinion, management's inability to quickly pivot was the primary factor in ADDYY's poor performance and share decline during the covid period. That's why it's important for management to address the stock shortage they're facing so they can better compete in the coming seasons. But the rate at which this can be implemented depends on how quickly the current over inventory situation can be resolved.

Distribution

I believe that in the future, it will be important to see how the new CEO manages the distribution strategy of ADDYY. Currently, the company is focusing more on wholesale rather than selling directly to consumers (DTC) in the mid-term. While we don't know exactly how much they plan to split between wholesale and DTC, management has said that DTC will become much less important. This raises concerns about profitability. On one hand, focusing on wholesale could save money on logistics, but it could also reduce the profit margin. I've always been worried that selling through wholesalers could hurt the brand and lead to unnecessary discounts to clear inventory. If the wholesale channel isn't managed well, it could cause long-term damage that's hard to fix. Personally, I think ADDYY should stick with the DTC model because they have more control and can gather more information about customer preferences. This change is important for investors to keep an eye on.

China

ADDYY has been performing poorly in China and experienced a significant decline in the 4th quarter of 2022. Management blames this on a poor marketing strategy and is now actively seeking to improve its market positioning by signing additional sports assets. In my opinion, it's best for the company to take some action now rather than wait for a perfect solution. To improve flexibility and inventory management, the management plans to switch from a push to a pull market by allocating 30% of its products to in-season, local demand. They are also considering resuming celebrity marketing with previous partners. As for how much margin can improve, one thing to note also is that EBIT margin in the business declined to 10% in FY22, which was near 20+ppt decline from pre-Covid levels. Given the new strategy, ideally margin can go back to previous high, but I don’t think anyone have that confidence to underwrite it today.

Margins

This section is more on housekeeping for modelling. While the primary focus of the call was on the EBIT margin target, I'd like to spend a little more time discussing the gross margin. Gross margin decreased by 340bps for the FY22 and by a much larger 990bps in 4Q22.There's a lot of variability in the gross margin line, which could affect whether future results meet or miss expectations. For example, I expect foreign exchange rates to fluctuate significantly due to the current state of the US dollar caused by the rates environment. Although management probably has a hedge against this, to what extent will it mitigate the effect? Another concern is the ongoing Yeezy situation. Should investors feel more at ease now that the worst seems to be over (the Yeezy inventory situation was a 3% headwind in 4Q22)? This is another question mark that I think will continue to affect the stock until management delivers a result that answers all of these investor questions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the new CEO of adidas has set ambitious targets for the company, including a 10% EBIT margin and double-digit annual sales growth. While achieving these targets is certainly possible, it will depend on how well the company can address its inventory shortage and execute on its distribution strategy, particularly with its focus on the wholesale model. In addition, the company's performance in China has been lackluster, but management is taking steps to improve it. Overall, while the potential for growth is there, it will require careful management and execution. As an investor, I would need to see tangible results before investing in the stock.

