Movano Inc. (MOVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 20, 2023 2:44 PM ETMovano Inc. (MOVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.44K Followers

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

J. Cogan - Chief Financial Officer

John Mastrototaro - Chief Executive Officer

Tyla Bucher - Chief Marketing Officer

Michael Leabman - Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Stacy Salvi - Vice President of Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Movano Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I would like to remind everybody that this call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on Movano Health's website at ir.movano.com.

I would like to hand the conference over to J. Cogan, Movano Health's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

J. Cogan

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Our CEO, John Mastrototaro, will open today's call with prepared remarks about the progress we've made during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in recent weeks. Our Chief Marketing Officer, Tyla Bucher, will also join us to give an update on the upcoming launch of the Evie Ring. Afterward, I'll cover the highlights of our quarterly operating results and provide perspective on our financial position. Finally, Movano Health's Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Michael Leabman; and Stacy Salvi, our Vice President of Strategy, will join John, Tyla and me for the Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will make forward-looking statements during today's call. Whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically in the company's Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, Movano Health disclaims any obligation to update or make

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.