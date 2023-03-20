High Tide Inc. (HITI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 20, 2023 2:47 PM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.44K Followers

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krystal Dafoe - Director, Corporate Governance

Raj Grover - President and CEO

Sergio Patino - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Leo, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to High Tide Inc.'s First Quarter of 2023 unaudited financial and operational results conference call. [Operator Instructions]

And I will now turn the call over to your host.

Krystal Dafoe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to High Tide, Inc. quarterly earnings call. Please note that all earnings discussed on this call are presented on an audited basis.

Joining me on the call today are Mr. Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Sergio Patino, Interim Chief Financial Officer. On March 17, 2023, the company released unaudited highlights from its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, High Tide's management may make statements, including with respect to management's expectations or estimates of future performance. All such statements, other than statements of a historical fact constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date hereof.

The specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosures regarding future results of operation, economic conditions, and anticipated courses of action. For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's press release dated March 17, 2023, our latest annual information form, and

