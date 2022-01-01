MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A recent article written by a respected Seeking Alpha author, Long-Player, entitled "Antero Resources: Management Will Likely Continue To Think Ahead," correctly typecast the 4th Quarter conference and report, while defending the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) long-term thinking. Management clearly produced a report offering investors a vision for their researched future opportunities.

Over the past few years, they focused solely upon fixing the company's balance sheet and deeply over-extended outstanding stock. In doing this arduous task rather than appeasing dividend-hungry investors, opportunities opened wide for continuing optimized approaches regardless of any dire circumstances. In general, thought-out preparation allows both companies and investors to sleep at night and look forward to the future, a future rich in opportunities, a task, in our view, Antero Resources Corporation achieved.

Natural Gas Prices

The price of natural gas (NG) plummeted in the last quarter of 2022, dropping in half from $6 to the $3 area. Oversupply driven by extremely abnormally warm weather across the U. S. and Europe, savaged the market. Companies such as Resources being wholly dependent upon NG pricing have had their finances severely dampened. A graph, following, illustrates how drastically this downward move occurred.

Trading Economics

With new LNG export capacity coming online in the next few years, plus the unlikelihood of unprecedented patterns for warm winter weather continuing, the excess supply issues aren't likely to continue. But pricing for now is the elephant in the room.

4th Quarter Results

Beginning with the last quarter results, we offer a view into the next few years. The 1st slide, from the 4th quarter presentation, summarizes the last year.

Antero Resources

Management lowered debt to slightly above $1 billion and repurchased approximately 8% of the shares. The remaining long-term debt roughly consists of $90 million in 8.5% notes, $400 million in 7.75% notes, $600 million in 5.5% notes and $60 million in 4.25% converts. The total yearly interest equals approximately $75 million, peanuts.

Management Approach & Forecast

The next two slides outline Resources' position with its competitors.

Antero Resources

The company is lowest in leverage and debt. Management added this comment in the prepared remarks, "Assuming today's strip prices, we still expect to generate over $500 million of free cash flow, and our leverage remains comfortably under one time at year-end 2023." The date was February 16th, with a NG price near $2.3. More recent prices equal closer to $2.4-$3.

The next slide conveys Resources- competitive position for breakeven NG pricing.

Antero Resources

This slide shows two important comparisons: liquid and NG uplift and breakeven pricing. Thus, management stated, "[W]e estimate that most Haynesville companies are not able to generate free cash flow in today's pricing environment." Without profitable operations, the likelihood for further investing in Haynesville drilling isn't plausible. With this in mind, the next slide illustrates a history for drilling in Haynesville with prices under $3.

Antero Resources

Drilling activity dropped by an average of 60% with NG pricing this low. Without drilling, basins do decline again shown on the lower right of the slide. Again, management offered this analysis, "With this being the first downward price cycle in which the Haynesville is the marginal supplier, this would suggest a more rapid supply response following an expected decline in rigs." They also reminded investors that with China reopening a more positive backdrop exists for NGL demand and prices.

Preparing for The Future

Because the plan involved eliminating debt in massive fashion, Resources has the opportunity to look into the future. In March, management settled early its "2024 NYMEX gas options for approximately $200 million." The hedges covered approximately "20% of our 2024 natural gas production at $2.77 per annum." It wasn't small. Resources covered a transportation commitment to local Appalachian markets for $24 million saving $13 million a year. Antero used this soft period wisely eliminating future negative exposure.

It's in the End about NG Pricing

Management understands that non-existent crystal balls are the only source for predicting forward prices, but a few indicators offer investors help. First, a weekly report from the EIA gives short-term and long-term material balances depicting the direction, depleting or increasing storage. The report includes storage and production by region with past comparisons including the 5-year average.

EIA

As of March 3rd, NG storage, year-over-year, continues above the 5-year average by approximately 20%. Also, for investors, the slight positive change in storage that first appeared during the summer, drove storage levels to the top of the 5-year average, thus collapsing the price from $9 to less than $3. NG, similar to other fossil fuel entities, experiences magnified price swings with smaller percentage swings in the material balance. Other EIA charts and tables provide helpful data for watching. A Haynesville summary report, issued monthly by the EIA, will be more than helpful going forward with that region now the swing entity.

Again, the critical natural of pricing continues with the small changes wreaks havoc on prices. The year-over-year change is slightly greater than 5% with recent demand significantly higher. The price issue obviously resides with the higher level of storage. The same is true on the opposite side. When production falls slightly, prices will dramatically increase in similar fashion to their collapse. We provided the above resources for investors to more easily follow possible changes.

A Delayed About Face

Prior to the collapse of NG pricing, the company was on target to repurchase a significant portion of its stock during 2023, approximately $2 billion worth. At $500 million in free cash predicted as the basement generation, purchasing a significant level of stock isn't possible. Lowering the number of shares toward 200 million or lower from the 300 million plus today will not happen in 2023. The next about shift toward being forced into paying out distributions has been delayed at least a year. That doesn't mean that Resources' stock price won't follow higher NG prices; it will at some correlatively value.

Risks & Opportunities

The volatility created with slight increases in production coupled with an unseasonably warm winter in North America created a catastrophic collapse in prices, one which will begin to weed out higher cost producers in time. The actual speed remains a mystery, in our view, but history loudly speaks that the needed production correction will occur. The Free Cash Flow chart included above suggests that prices must rise into at least the high $3s, the breakeven value for the swing region break even. Gas prices near $4 will result in significantly higher net cash flows for Resources than forecasted by management. In the company's 3rd quarter report, with prices hovering around $7, management predicted $2 billion in free cash flow. The assumption for that $2 billion was with NG prices at $5 and NGL at $40 per barrel. The actual price average for 2023 will likely reside in between today's number and $5.

In management's planned design, a true understanding and preparation for dire times with significant volatility, offers investors an enticing entrance price, one which might leave the wise salivating. In the meantime, careful and watchful observations for changes in demand and production, especially production in the Haynesville region, produces investing insight.

In our view, Resources will likely generate free cash flow between the low case of $500 million and the once achievable case of $2 billon during 2023. A reasonable guess might be $1 billion. Case in point, Antero Resources isn't likely to experience negative cash situations barring another world economy shutdown. We rate Antero Resources Corporation stock a buy under $25. For investors in Resources, it's about the future, silly.

A note for investors on determining entries in stocks stuck in very bearish markets. A possible entry strategy begins with 30 minute internal bars. When three consecutive bars close above the 18 SMA, a trigger is set. Entry is made when a coming bar's high exceeds the highest of the three bars. This isn't perfect and does fail, but it keeps entries without hope from being made.

A final note: we, also, strongly encourage others to take time and carefully read Long-Players thoughts. They offer alternative insights worth your time.