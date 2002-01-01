Multilevel Marketing: 2018 And Beyond?

Mar. 20, 2023 4:12 PM ETTUP, HLF, NUS, USNA
William Keep profile picture
William Keep
251 Followers

Summary

  • This isn't your grandmother's environment for growing an MLM company.
  • How long can Net Margins be sustained with declining Gross Margins and Operating Margins?
  • The future of public MLM companies is tied inevitably and inextricably to industry-wide issues.

Triangle made of $100 bills with Benjamin Franklin inside

Cimmerian/iStock via Getty Images

The more 2020 fades in the rear view mirror the more it looks like an aberration, an outlier, a bad memory. But not a bad memory for multilevel marketing (MLM). In fact, it is the memory public MLM companies want to

Chart for HLF, TUP, NUS, and USAN of GM, OM, and NM

% change in Gross Margin, Operating Margin, and Net Margin 2017-2022 (macrotrends.net, finbox.com)

Chart of HLF, TUP, NUS, and USAN of Revenue and EBITA change

% change in Revenue and EBITA, 2017-2022 (macrotrends.net, finbox.com)

This article was written by

William Keep profile picture
William Keep
251 Followers
Former Dean, School of Business and former Interim Provost / VP for Academic Affairs, I am Professor of Marketing at The College of New Jersey. A 2002 academic article on MLM and pyramid schemes that I co-authored with Dr. Peter Vander Nat, then a senior economist at the FTC, has been frequently referenced. Our 2014 journal article provides an historical context on the same subject matter. I served as an expert witness in the prosecution of pyramid schemes in Gold Unlimited, brought by the US DOJ; International Heritage Inc, at the time the largest pyramid scheme prosecuted by the SEC; a private case between P&G and Amway, among others.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.