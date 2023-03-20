PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) BofA Electronic Payments Symposium (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) BofA Electronic Payments Symposium March 20, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Frank Keller - SVP, Head of Merchant & Payments

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - BofA Global Research

Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. Reminder that you can submit questions at any time via the Ask Questions tab on the webcast page. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Jason Kupferberg. You may begin.

Jason Kupferberg

Thank you very much. Appreciate all of you joining us for this fireside chat session with PayPal. And specifically, we have Frank Keller, who is SVP of Merchant and Payments. So we're always happy to have PayPal at our events, but this is especially interesting because for Frank, this is his first fireside chat at an investor conference. So Frank, we're honored. Thanks for being with us.

Frank Keller

Thanks, Jason. Looking forward to it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Kupferberg

I thought it would be helpful just since many in the audience have not heard from you in the past, can you just talk a little bit about your background, your time at PayPal and then also touch on your current role and responsibilities?

Frank Keller

Sure. Happy to. So I've been with PayPal for a while. I joined in 2011 in Germany, I'm German, as back in the days, heading strategy business operations for the market. The first thing I did, we actually bought a Buy Now, Pay Later player in the German market, BillSAFE, which I integrated. Then, I ran the market for a while. It's one of our strongest growing markets, the largest market for PayPal.

And after that, I moved to the U.S. held several international roles. I was the VP of Europe. I led

