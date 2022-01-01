Carvana: Drowning In Debt With Deteriorating Gross Margins

Mar. 20, 2023 4:33 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
463 Followers

Summary

  • Carvana has rallied tremendously in 2023, but is still well below the highs.
  • The company has rapidly declining sales volumes and compressing margins.
  • Their massive debt pile hangs over the company. This is more of an issue than normal given how closed capital markets are at the moment.
  • If Carvana is unable to quickly fix their operations or restructure their debt load, I believe the company may be taken out at a much lower price or go bankrupt.
  • We see no fundamental reason to own the stock here.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Thesis

Despite Carvana's (NYSE:CVNA) massive selloff, we do not believe that now is a time to buy the dip. This is a difficult environment for used car sales. On top of that Carvana has declining gross margins, meaningfully negative net

Carvana Q4 Shareholder Letter

Carvana Q4 Shareholder Letter

Carvana Feb 2023 Investor Presentation

Carvana Feb 2023 Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
463 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.