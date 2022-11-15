Diamondback Energy: Tough Year Ahead

Summary

  • The company reported the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings of $5.62 per share. This compares to $5.54 per share in 4Q21.
  • The company is still solid with excellent growth prospects, but the economy is weakening, and oil and gas prices are struggling again.
  • I recommend buying FANG between $121.5 and $119.5 with potential lower support at $115.
Introduction

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 on February 21, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 15, 2022.

1 - 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 results snapshot

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FANG Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Note: Oil revenues were $2,008 million, not including other operating income.

FANG announced the fourth quarter of 2022 results on February 21, 2023. The quarter's revenues were $2,030 million, with a net income of $1,007 million or $5.62 per diluted share. The adjusted net income was $948 million, or $5.29 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2022 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $1.64 billion.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.16 per BOE, including:

  • Lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $4.47 per BOE,
  • Cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.61 per BOE,
  • Production and ad valorem taxes of $3.22 per BOE
  • And gathering and transportation expenses of $1.86 per BOE.

Chart

FANG Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the FCF, which indicates $1,131 million.

Chart

FANG Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2022, FANG had approximately $157 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6.248 billion (including current) in LT debt, representing a net debt-to-Adj. EBITDA 0.87x. (see table below).

Table

FANG Balance sheet Presentation (FANG Presentation)

Chart

FANG Quarterly Oil equivalent history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FANG Quarterly oil equivalent detail Oil, NG, NGL (Fun Trading)

Chart

FANG Quarterly Oil composite price history (Fun Trading)

Table

FANG new Reserve as of December 2022. (FANG Press release)

Table

FANG 2023 Guidance (FANG Presentation)

Chart

FANG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

Chart

FANG 1-Year Chart Brent and NG prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As explained in my article, I trade short-term FANG frequently and own a small long-term position.

Comments (2)

