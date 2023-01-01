lyash01

Last week, leading shuttle tanker operator KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), or "KNOP," reported another set of less-than-stellar quarterly results, with profitability and cash generation again impacted by scheduled drydockings, increased interest expense, and ongoing weakness in the North Sea markets.

In addition, with remaining credit facilities exhausted during Q4, available liquidity dropped to another multi-year low.

Company Press Releases

That said, the company made some progress on securing follow-on work for a number of vessels but this was partially achieved by parent and sponsor Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers ("Knutsen NYK") agreeing to employ three of KNOP's four North Sea vessels at reduced rates.

Given the currently red-hot conventional tanker markets, analysts on the conference call poked management on the issue:

Poe Fratt (...) Can you highlight the decision to move those back to time charters with Knutsen NYK, and why you didn't stick with the tanker market because of as the previous questioner said, the tanker market looks pretty good, but nonetheless, you are moving that capacity back into the shuttle market? Gary Chapman (...) I think the overall point is that it provides us with certainty, which I think is important for us at this point in time. Of course, we may look back with hindsight and realize that we could have perhaps got higher rates. We may look back and think we could -- we've done well. But I think what we are trying to do is understand that certainty is valuable to KNOT right now in terms of coverage and cash flow. And also, as we suggested a little bit in the past as well, headline tanker rates don't necessarily easily translate into cash in the bank. And also our vessels are heavier and will require a discount on that rate, when we do put them into the conventional market. (...)

The company's fourth North Sea vessel Ingrid Knutsen was awarded a ten-month time charter contract by competitor Altera Shuttle Tankers before commencing its new three-year contract with Eni S.p.A. (E, OTCPK:EIPAF) in the North Sea in January 2024.

Unfortunately, activity in the North Sea is not expected to pick up anytime soon:

The dampened demand in the North Sea shuttle tanker market could persist throughout 2023, however we continue to expect the market to rebalance as customers move forward with offshore projects that were postponed or delayed, as countries increasingly prioritize oil production due to high oil prices and energy security concerns and as some older vessels also naturally exit the shuttle tanker market.

In Brazil, things are looking better for KNOP as the company appears to be in the final stages of securing multi-year follow-on work for the Fortaleza Knutsen and Recife Knutsen with Petrobras (PBR) subsidiary Transpetro.

In addition, customers have exercised options for the Tordis Knutsen, Lena Knutsen and Carmen Knutsen, thus increasing overall backlog by 11% quarter-over-quarter to $715 million.

Company Presentation

That said, the partnership has another pair of shuttle tankers in Brazil coming up for near-term contract renewal, Dan Sabia and Dan Cisne.

Please note that these vessels are of unusually small size for today's shuttle tanker markets. Failure to negotiate an extension would leave the partnership with very little options for alternative employment other than the conventional markets which apparently weakens the company's bargaining position in the upcoming negotiations with Transpetro.

But the elephant in the room remains the requirement to refinance a substantial amount of near-term debt maturities in the second half of the year:

The Partnership has commenced discussions and negotiations with its lending group and other institutions and advisors concerning the refinancing of its $320 million senior secured credit facility and $55 million revolving credit facility which mature in September 2023 and are secured by the Windsor Knutsen, Bodil Knutsen, Fortaleza Knutsen, Recife Knutsen, Carmen Knutsen and Ingrid Knutsen, the $172.5 million senior secured loan facility which matures in September 2023 and January 2024 and is secured by the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia, and the Partnership’s two $25 million unsecured revolving credit facilities that mature in August 2023 and November 2023.

While management believes "that all such facilities will be refinanced on acceptable and similar terms," the company will likely incur substantially higher borrowing costs going forward. In addition, much will depend on the partnership's ability to secure new long-term employment for Dan Sabia and Dan Cisne.

That said, with promising long-term shuttle tanker market fundamentals and ultimate parent Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCPK:NPNYY, NYKUF), or "NYK," having pocketed billions of dollars in dividends from container shipping subsidiary Ocean Network Express or "ONE" in recent quarters, refinancing shouldn't be a major issue albeit conditions remain yet to be seen.

To be perfectly honest, I would be surprised if KNOP remains a public company for much longer, with parent Knutsen NYK likely to take advantage of the substantially reduced unit price following the recent 95% distribution cut.

At this point, I expect Knutsen NYK to let the dust settle over the next couple of quarters, as it will take some time for the common unitholder base to turn over from disappointed income investors to more speculative market participants before proposing to take the partnership private later this year or in early 2024.

While management has reiterated its commitment to a long-term, sustainable distribution as a "key component of its strategy and value proposition," parent Knutsen NYK is highly unlikely to forego the opportunity to acquire the partnership on the cheap ahead of an anticipated multi-year upturn in the shuttle tanker market.

With KNOP locked out of the equity markets for the foreseeable future, there's simply no sense in keeping the partnership exchange-listed and share anticipated, strong future cash flows with outside equity holders.

Given NYK's vastly improved balance sheet and liquidity, there's simply no need any more for its shuttle tanker subsidiary to refinance newbuild vessels in the equity markets at the expense of distributing the majority of contracted cash flows to outside unitholders.

Bottom Line

KNOT Offshore Partners reported another set of less-than-stellar quarterly results, with profitability and cash generation again impacted by scheduled drydockings, increased interest expense, and ongoing weakness in the North Sea markets.

In addition, liquidity deteriorated to new multi-year lows but considering the recent 95% distribution cut, the partnership's cash position is likely to improve going forward even when considering the impact of higher borrowing costs.

While the company has made some progress in securing near-term employment for its vessels, market participants are likely to focus on the company's ability to extend near-term debt maturities at acceptable terms as well as the upcoming negotiations with Transpetro regarding the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia, particularly given the fact that the debt related to these vessels is scheduled to mature soon.

Amid ongoing market turmoil and substantially increased likelihood of a hard landing for the economy, the unit price has dropped to new all-time lows in recent sessions. With a potential bid by the parent likely still several quarters in the future, I continue to see little reason for investors to own the KNOT Offshore Partners LP common units at this point.