Is Stanley Black & Decker A Good Dividend Stock To Buy?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • SWK is only 1 of 4 industrial stocks to grow its dividends for over 50 years.
  • SWK's steep level of gearing and weak cash generation in FY22 may prompt a few investors to question the dividend sustainability.
  • Further inventory adjustments in FY23 should help enhance the FCF position and cover the dividends.
  • The supply chain transformation project and streamlining of operations should begin to reflect well on the FY24 numbers and the valuations.
  • We like the risk-reward on the charts and the above-average yield on offer.
CNC lathe drilling

Context Of The Article

This article will primarily focus on the dividend facet of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), an entity that has built up a strong name in the global tools industry. We also examine the forward valuations, and the

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

