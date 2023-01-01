Darktrace: Strong Growth And A Relatively Cheap Valuation

Mar. 20, 2023 5:52 PM ETDarktrace plc (DRKTY)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
293 Followers

Summary

  • Despite a slowdown in new logos, DRKTF's focus on enterprise-level clients and cross-selling of new solutions is expected to improve net retention and accelerate growth.
  • The early adoption of the Prevent solution and the upcoming launch of the Heal are expected to drive growth in the near to medium term.
  • DRKTF's strong margin profile and high growth rates make it an attractive investment opportunity, especially given its relatively low valuation.

cybersecurity privacy protection concept. information security and encryption, secure access to user"s personal information, secure Internet access, cybersecurity.

Thapana Onphalai

Description

Using an AI-enabled Immune System platform, Darktrace (OTCPK:DRKTF) aids businesses in enhancing their cybersecurity. By utilizing a number of different AI and ML tools, the technology is able to learn the typical interactions between users and resources, allowing the

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
293 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.