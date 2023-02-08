FinVolution: Chinese Fintech With Huge AI Tailwinds

Mar. 20, 2023 5:52 PM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.57K Followers

Summary

  • FinVolution is a thriving fintech company which is poised to benefit from the growth in China's middle class population and strong economy.
  • The company grew its total transaction volume by 25% year over year to $7 billion (RMB 48.6B).
  • The business produced an outstanding loan recovery rate of approximately 90% in Q4,22 and it's increasingly focusing on higher quality borrowers.
  • FinVolution has hiked its forward dividend yield to 5.75% which is incredible, especially for a technology company.
  • CEO Feng Zhang has decided to step down after eight years, and President and Vice Chairman Tiezheng Li has been appointed the new CEO.

FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) is a rapidly-growing fintech company based in China. The company operates a peer-to-peer lending platform that brings together ~75 financial institutions with ~24 million Chinese consumers. An economic forecast by Fitch has recently revised China's growth

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.57K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.