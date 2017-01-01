Still Avoiding Entravision

Summary

  • The company has just released financials, and they're not great in my view. Though revenue has risen, net income is down. That's never a good combination in my view.
  • 97% of the company's debt is coming due next year, and there's a significant probability that the "high" interest expense will become "very high."
  • Buying these shares doesn't make sense in my view in light of the fact that you can earn 200 basis points more on a risk-free Treasury.

It's been a little over four months since I walked away from Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), and in that time the shares have returned about 1.5% against a loss of about 1% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check

The size and timing of Entravision's future debt payments

Entravision Debt Repayment Schedule (Entravision 2022 10-K)

A history of Entravision financials from 2015 to the present

Entravision Financials (Entravision investor relations)

Chart
Chart
Chart
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

