SoFi Technologies: Financial Services Driving Superb Growth

Mar. 20, 2023 6:12 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)2 Comments
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.59K Followers

Summary

  • We forecasted the company's Lending segment to increase from $1.1 bln in 2022 to $1.48 bln by 2025.
  • We expect Technisys to drive Technology Platform growth by 103.1% in 2023 and we expect SoFi’s Technology Platform revenue to increase to $963 mln by 2025.
  • We expect the Financial Services segment to almost double from $168 mln in 2022 to $318 mln in 2025.

Fintech electronic banking mobile network technology

alexsl

This analysis delves into the three primary segments of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), namely Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. Notably, prior to its Initial Public Offering in June 2021, the company experienced impressive double-digit growth across all segments, with Lending contributing the

Sofi earnings

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

fintech ps ratios

Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.59K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.