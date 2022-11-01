Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been following LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAY) stock since 2020 when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time there were concerns that lessors would start pulling their aircraft from the fleet rendering LATAM unable to execute its operations. In a report published in 2020, using data analytics tools from The Aerospace Forum, I showed that fear was not quite justified. In May 2022, I issued a buy rating for LATAM as the company was on its way back but was lagging its peers, giving it significant recovery runway ahead. In this report, I will look at the full-year 2022 results and the company's guidance for 2023.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock: A Great Buy It Was

Seeking Alpha

I wouldn't say that an investment in LATAM airlines stock was a no-brainer. At best, it was a very speculative buy opportunity, but recognizing that the stock remain pressured compared to its peers and had significant runway ahead for fundamental recovery it was a buy rating that did pay off with a 55% return for LATAM compared to less than one percent for the global markets. These are the kind of returns that I like to uncover for shareholders.

LATAM Airlines Group 2022 Results: Restructuring Program Transpires

LATAM

For the quarter, capacity had recovered to 83% of pre-pandemic levels while revenues had been recovered for 95% showing the strong pricing environment for air travel. Due to higher fuel costs, operating income was down 37%. If we look at the full year, revenues are 92% recovered on capacity recovery of 74%, which once again demonstrates the strong demand for air travel but also cargo. What should be noted is that especially the strength in the air freight pricing environment is expected to fade sooner than later. The operating margins are still down from 7.1% to 1.4%, but I feel it's fair to account for the restructuring costs in 2022. By doing so, we do see that the income from operation activities was $1.2 billion signaling a margin of 12.7% the margins were compared to 7.2% in 2019. So, what we actually do see is that the restructuring already created a healthier business despite fuel costs.

LATAM

On unit costs side, we see that costs are up 30%. That's not completely unexpected, as capacity is still 24% below pre-pandemic levels and fuel prices are higher. On unit costs excluding fuel or CAMS-X, costs increased 11.5%. While there is a cost increase, I think this CASM-X figure shows the progress booked in restructuring and positioning the airline as the costs are up only 11.5% despite lower capacity and inflation.

2023 Guidance For LATAM

LATAM

The guidance for 2023 is promising. The airline group targets 22% capacity growth at the mid-point compared to last year indicating a capacity recovery of 93% which brings it in line with many airlines in the industry, but still behind the likes of Azul (AZUL). So, there still is work to be done for the airline. Nevertheless, 8% revenue growth at the midpoint is expected with a 9% reduction in CASM-X expected and a 6% to 7% EBIT margin, which is in line with pre-pandemic levels. Capacity expansion with strong revenues is helping the company achieved that while it continues to aim for higher cargo capacity trying to offset unit freight revenue pressures. From the turn-around, a gross debt that's $3.9 billion lower is going to help as well with lower fleet cash costs.

Conclusion: Upside Remains For LATAM Stock

LATAM already is seeing the benefits of its restructuring, and in 2023, we should see that effect even more, which I believe should positively reflect on stock prices. What needs to be said is that LATAM does need a strong pricing environment to persist for projected results to materialize, but that holds for any airline. I believe that while LATAM is still a step behind in capacity recovery, its Chapter 11 restructuring has created an airline that can face the future more efficiently and the fact that the airline is a step behind in the capacity recovery also provides a compelling opportunity as it can relatively risk-free add to its network and bring unit costs down.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.