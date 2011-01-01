Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has taken it on the chin this year. So have its investors. Anyone holding the company based on its long ~50 year history of consecutive dividend increases just watched the dividend slashed by 40%. This resulted in, among other issues, any dividend-growth oriented fund likely dumping shares. The company may have been able to maintain it, but I assess this was the best move for shareholders. The company can deleverage, focus on its growth strategy, and hopefully right the ship into next year.

What led to this? There were multiple issues.

The supply chain is a mess, which has historically been one of VF's core competencies. The company outsources manufacturing globally to 252 independent manufacturing facilities. It then handles product at 25 company-owned distribution centers for delivery to consumers, licensed operators, 1322 company-owned retail outlets, or for wholesale to retailers. Because of long lead times, orders were put in earlier and less accurately, and the delayed deliveries led to a wave of order cancellations. Inventories rose 101% YOY, which is a disaster. These are excuses, as other companies have managed to roll with the punches, but management appears to be moving forward with eyes open and full understanding this isn't how VF can continue to operate.

Vans is a mess. Vans is a core brand in VF's portfolio, and sales were down 13% this past year. There's no easy excuses to make here, other than the brand has been mismanaged and product investment lags the company average. North Face has performed very well, and Timberland continues to grow. If VF can't turn Vans around with its efforts including new executives in charge of Digital and Merchandising, there is likely still value here in the stock but long-term declining growth in a core brand could be crippling.

The CEO left at the end of last year. Steve Rendle, who had been with VF for over 20 years, surprisingly retired at the end of last year. Benno Dorer, previously the CEO of Clorox (CLX) and a board member of VF, stepped in as the interim CEO. His past in consumer products should allow him to maintain operations effectively, and I think he's keyed in on the right issues based on the earnings call. However, this leadership turnover couldn't have come at a worse time for the company.

Company presentation

Have I painted the picture of a company you're excited to invest in? Me neither, and I'll classify VF as a deep-value opportunity as it stands today. This isn't typically the type of company I go for, but there's some real appeal here. The company sells around 57% of its products in the Americas, 29% in EMEA, and 14% in APAC. The delays in China's recovery have impacted the company, but it doesn't account for enough of sales to result in the brunt of VF's problems today. As I discussed previously, Vans had a terrible quarter, and so did Dickies, which was acquired not long ago. VF has shifted its portfolio around significantly over time. All of its core brands were acquired within the last 20 years or so, and the company has typically been very effective at driving massive increases in sales and margins post-acquisition. Dickie's and Supreme, the two most recent acquisitions, haven't gotten to that point yet, but it's likely as the company comes through its current difficulties we could see some improvements. Vans had periods of pretty incredible double-digit growth in the past decade, and management discussed under-investment as the cause of the recent weakness.

Company filing

So, how do they plan to fix it? Outside of the new appointments I discussed above, there was quite a bit of lofty speech both in the earnings call and the presentation. The real meat that I took away was their intention to reduce SKU's, copy North Face's recipe for success, and highlight the best-performing subsets within the brand to improve sales. A specific example is the UltraRange, which grew 34% in the quarter but the company expects has very little visibility to its core customer.

Of the issues facing the business, Vans is the most worrying to me. Supply chains, inflation, macroeconomic pressures, and poor inventory management are all issues I think management can tackle with enough effort. However, if consumer tastes have moved away from Vans, it could take a herculean effort. What gives me some heart is management discussed a trial run they conducted in an Irvine Vans store where they were able to quickly drive a 12% sales increase on 30% fewer SKU's. This is the key issue to watch for investors in VF over the next year or so.

Company presentation

Looking at sourcing, it's somewhat understandable what happened. Poor preparation for the issues facing the company appear to have pretty quickly turned into a snowball traveling downhill. Lead times lengthened, orders were canceled, inventories rose. Wash, rinse, repeat. I expect VF will come through their supply chain issues this year and drive the significant margin improvements they're projecting. Here's some management commentary from the call:

The second near-term priority at VF is to return to the company's hallmark standard of excellence in the supply chain arena. We are working through a variety of external and internal issues that impacted revenues and profits in a high-volume quarter like Q3. Lengthened manufacturing and freight lead times, larger upfront product buys, unpredicted demand spikes from elevated promotional activity in the quarter, plus higher than normal customer order cancellations add up to unsatisfactory customer service, elevated inventory and significantly higher costs. So we're taking aggressive actions to address these issues.

Company presentation

Looking at the company's projections, GM's are expected to remain pressured. GM was down 140 bp's this past year, resulting in a 280 bp drop in operating margin for a business that typically maintains only a low double digit operating margin. EPS dropped 17% on a sales increase of 3% in constant currency. The recent report was the Q3, so full year 23 isn't expected to improve significantly. Gross margins were crushed by increased promotional activity. The supply chain issues trickled through the whole business. As inventories rise, the company tries to offload, and the lowered prices crimp margins. However, management expects to reduce inventory by $300M in Q4.

Company presentation

Looking to brighter days in FY '24, earnings are anticipated to grow double digits with a marked increase in operating cash flow greater than earnings. Regardless of progress at Vans, VF should be able to meaningfully improve its operating metrics from here. Based on estimates, you're buying the company today at around a 10% FCF yield based on FY 2024 estimates. Additionally, you're getting the company at a P/E ratio barely above the bottom of the financial crisis low of 8X or so.

Data by YCharts

Looking at SG&A to revenues, COVID has taken a real toll on the company. SG&A expenses rose on higher marketing spend, distribution and freight spending. Management discussed freight and shipping costs are already on the downswing. As for marketing spend, the company is meaningfully cutting costs into the end of the year to improve its margin profile. Management is projecting $225M in cost savings in FY2024.

Data by YCharts

The company's financial position is stable. With the dividend cut, the company is looking at around a 50% payout ratio on expected FY 2024 earnings, and is looking to generate some cash. The balance sheet is sitting at around $1.9B, and VF expects to sell some real estate and execute a sale/leaseback on its headquarters in Switzerland to generate an additional $100M. Adding to that, the company is advertising a sale of its backpack business, including the JanSport brand. The segment hasn't wildly underperformed, but management discussed an inability to properly focus its efforts on the brands given the current operating environment.

In all, this cash on top of a projected massive increase in cash generation into next year should allow VF to meaningfully deleverage its balance sheet and provide additional operational flexibility. I'm rarely in favor of dividend cuts, but it's better to pull off the band-aid now than let the dividend handcuff drag the company all the way down.

FAST Graphs

Looking at earnings, the company was a consistent and strong performer for many years. However, the stock price is back to where it was in 2011. Investors have lost 12 years of share price appreciation, but still ended up with a 5% annualized total return due to the dividend. Levels last year were unsustainable, and pretty obviously so, but I don't think many of us saw the dividend cut coming.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to 17X earnings, investors could be looking at a 49% annualized total return. This is likely a pipe dream. However, even a P/E of around 11X would result in a 14.3% annualized total return. The risk/reward appears to skew heavily towards reward here. That being said, some of the company's initiatives could completely fail. There's plenty of risk here.

FAST Graphs

Looking at free cash flows, with a return to the long-term average multiple it would result in closer to 63% annualized total returns, or a return to $55 per share. Again, this is highly unlikely. However, even a 9X FCF multiple puts you at 18% annualized total returns.

In all, VF is a bit of a mess today. The dividend cut came somewhat out of nowhere, and likely put even further downward pressure on the stock than would be expected from the poor operating performance. I don't typically like to buy deep-value stocks, and I was burned by Paramount Global (PARA) in 2020. However, I think the path is clear for VF to meaningfully bounce back into next year, and the share price could rerate significantly higher from here. Management has discussed the dividend rerate was one-time, and they plan on growing it now with earnings growth. VF is not a set-it-and-forget-it stock here. Investors need to closely monitor the company's progress, but I could see this easily doubling in the next couple of years. With a 5.6% dividend yield post-cut, you're getting paid to wait for the turnaround to happen.