I've taken a cursory look at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) as one of my potential office real estate investment trust ("REIT") investments before. But now, given that the company is typically a premium Office REIT that is now trading at what can only be described as a significant discount despite no indications of slowing growth or lack of safety, I thought it prudent to offer subscribers an update on what is a quality REIT with a great upside.

So, here is my latest update on Alexandra Real Estate and what the company may offer you as an investment.

Alexandria Real Estate - An update on the company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is neither the highest-yielding nor the lowest-trading Office REIT in terms of multiples, funds from operations ("FFO"), or otherwise. Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), Highwood Properties, Inc. (HIW), and Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), which are all BBB-rated or above, are all at significantly higher yields, at significantly lower valuations, and offer upsides that are comparable to this one.

Alexandria is BBB+ rated, and unlike other Office REITs focuses on a subsection of properties and developments that many investors consider to be higher quality overall compared to what else is available. ARE is one of the highest-rated REITs out there.

And for a good reason. Alexandria has offered, despite its lower yield, one of the best total shareholder returns in the entire REIT sector. Since its original IPO in the late 90's, the company has delivered shareholder returns of above 1,500%, which is not only better than Walmart Inc. (WMT), it's also better than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). It's certainly better than all the indices we follow, and its better than the average NAREIT index.

It might be a bit of a misnomer calling ARE an Office REIT.

Yes, they do have "Offices," per se. But these are more accurately "labs." It doesn't own hospitals, nursing homes, or other similar facilities. Instead, it focuses on buildings housing lab space and research space that pharma and healthcare companies cannot be without.

Instead of calling ARE an office REIT, we might want to call it a "Healthcare/Pharma REIT," which is somewhat weird, but it's more accurate.

What does this mean for ARE, aside from being a premium-valued REIT, commanding valuations more typically reserved for REITs like Realty Income Corporation (O)?

ARE Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Well, it means that even if the tenants have people who might love working from home, that isn't going to happen, because employees do not have "labs" at home. They need to come in, and ARE has "aimed" itself at the healthcare sector in a way that's very admirable, for its stability and durability, which is very easily seen in the earnings and funds from operations ("FFO") you see above.

ARE does come with some small amounts of overall geographical risk due to its concentrations on the East and West coasts. This, in itself, is not that strange - this is where the research labs happen to be located, including areas like Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Maryland, NYC, and Boston. These areas have been out of favor and under pressure since COVID-19.

ARE IR

However, has this in any way impacted ARE's rent collection or other numbers, which we look closely at in order to determine what impact the company could see or has seen?

No. Rent collection and occupancy has remained superb.

In the last week or so, the company's shares have seen an absolutely massive selloff due to the wider concerns in the financial sector. This is contrary to the fact that Alexandria has actually managed to bump its rental rates by 31% in 2022, which is the 4th-highest in company history, and which mostly disproves the notion of this company being out of favor or in any way experiencing serious issues or troubles.

It's not often I use the phrase "mission-critical" assets, but ARE has made a business out of owning exactly these sorts of assets. As you can see above, the company also has one of the lowest leverages in the entire industry, and doesn't have any maturities until basically 2 years from now.

Again, safety.

Tenants?

ARE IR

Again, safety.

The company pays out a relatively meager yield of usually 2-3%, but due to the way shares have declined, we can get a 4% yield from this company, which based on the business's history is one of the more solid ones I've seen in a very long time, relative to its overarching safety. BXP, HIW, and KRC are all great businesses, and I'm not selling a single share - but ARE is "better," and by better, I mean "safer."

Again, there isn't a single indicator that implies anything negative that would justify the way the market is punishing ARE as part of the greater decline in the markets at this particular time. Leasing activity is superb, and this includes 2022.

ARE IR

If there were any indicators of some sort of payment delinquency going on, that would be something, but that is not where we currently are.

This company's management is very apt at what they do. An example is how they took advantage of the strong valuations in 2022 (not today), and sourced equity in the private market for reinvestment. ARE disposed of $2.2B worth of real estate to a gain of $1.2B at a 4.4% cash-cap rate. You can guess how attractive those transactions are looking today, based on current valuations.

These dispositions should not be seen as indicative as any sort of lack of demand for the company's space or solutions - quite the opposite, as I see it. For this, we can see how the company's developments are looking in terms of pre-leasing, which typically seems to range between 20-40% for developments that are close to completion.

For ARE, it looks like this.

ARE IR

The picture that I want to give you with ARE is that the company is a class-leading sort of Office REIT, but isn't really an office REIT based on the properties they offer.

The company is leading in soft values for things like sustainability and circularity as well.

More importantly, though, and what I want to focus on here, is the fact that they own some of the most attractive buildings in its sector/segment.

ARE IR

The reason I want to own ARE, the reason I own ARE, and more importantly, the reason I now Buy more ARE, is because the company excels at what it does. Even compared to companies that I typically cover, this one is better and safer - but it's also usually far more expensive.

With the current trends, ARE has moved down to a level where we not only can "BUY" the REIT at an attractive price, it's becoming arguably cheap - as cheap as it has been for a long time.

Alexandria Real Estate - The valuation makes little sense given the current trends

As I showed you further up in the article, company earnings trends are positive and ARE is expecting growth. Despite this, the company is falling quite significantly. As I am typing this heading into the weekend, we're looking at a P/FFO of around 14.5x. The company has not been there since 2015. It didn't even drop to 15x during COVID-19.

During that particular crash, it stopped at 17.53x P/FFO.

You know how investors say, "Next time the market crashes, I'm going to invest so much in quality companies."

Well, the market is crashing - and most of the investors I speak to seem to be caught between seeing where the market "ends up," i.e., market timing, or running and hiding to keep from seeing their portfolio fall.

Not me. This is exactly what I have been waiting for.

ARE is trading at less than 14.6x P/FFO. That means that even on the forecast basis of 15.2x P/FFO, we're looking at a double-digit upside.

ARE Upside (FAST Graphs)

And this is not the base or bullish case, this is the downside case. A reversion to premium would entail around 25.71% per year, or over 80% in total until 2025, from a BBB+ rated, class-leading yield and company.

There is frankly, little else that needs to be said here. This company is not going anywhere. It's qualitative. Yeah, sure - you could discount the company's future Funds from Operations based on the increased interest rates the company will be paying once it needs to refi its debt in a few years. But we don't know where we will be at that point, so to prematurely lower this one to 15x is a step too far, as I see it.

At iREIT on Alpha, we rate ARE a "STRONG BUY" with a price target, or PT, of $170/share, which gives us an upside of almost 30% at this tie. The company is down 35% in about a single year - something I view as a very welcoming change in this company compared to where it typically is.

Other analysts following the company exist as well. 11 of them in fact - and 10 of them are either at a "BUY" or "Outperform" at this time, with a PT range starting at $145 and going up to $198 with an average of $177/share, above the iREIT on Alpha target.

At today's share price, the company's NAV is being valued at 0.7x, compared to a typical 1.1x to represent the typical mission-critical status and characteristics of the company's assets.

There isn't a single perspective or argument that I can see, to make a valid argument that this company will not produce positive returns going forward. It would take something massively detrimental, something truly cataclysmic to change this company from a "BUY" to something else at this point.

There is, simply put, too much safety included in this company at this time. The discount is high - higher than it has been in close to a decade here.

That is why I am adding to my own position of ARE, lowering my cost basis, and improving my yield.

Frankly, this is the sort of company I'd want 2-3% of in my portfolio. I'm at less than 0.3% at this time. It will take some time to get up to the desired exposure, but as long as we see this price or similar price levels to this one, I will be buying more as my capital and as the market allows (based on how the valuation goes).

While it's true that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. REIT does have some exposure to office markets that are currently considered to be at-risk, to put it mildly, there isn't enough justification in this alone to account for where the stock is currently trading. The stock is "too good" for that.

Typically speaking, I look a lot at FX before investing in any sort of NA/EU stock. However, when it comes to something like this which is undervalued once-in-a-decade, as this one seems to be, then I'm foregoing some of my concerns here and adding.

I added ARE today, and I will be adding more next week. I hope the FED's rate decision ends up pushing things even lower, allowing me to expand my position.

This is my introductory thesis for Alexandria Real Estate

Thesis

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a class-leading REIT in the office sector, though I would argue it is far better than your average office REIT, including some of the "best" ones, such as BXP, HIW and KRC.

This company is undervalued very rarely - so when it is, this warrants immediate highlighting - which is exactly what I am doing here.

I give ARE a "BUY" with a $165/share PT, which comes to a very conservative 20x P/FFO on a forward basis.

I bought more today, and I'm adding more in the near future.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. as a "BUY" here.