Summary

  • "You can learn a lot about how well they run the business by seeing how they have allocated capital over time" - Warren Buffett.
  • We adopt Mr. Buffett's evaluation methods to our needs by seeking businesses prioritizing shareholder returns.
  • Two bear market bargains with up to 12% yields for the long-term investor.
Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities."

Market selloffs repeatedly rattle the investor community. Investors aggressively try to sell their holdings to collect whatever they can get (while they can still get it), and years later, they regret not buying more. Even investors with

ENB network of assets and revenue mix

Enbridge Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

ENB Pipeline of Projects

Enbridge Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

PAXS Portfolio Maturity

PAXS Website

graph

Author's Calculations

PAXS UNII Data

PIMCO UNII Report

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, PAXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

