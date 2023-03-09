thevinman/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) could provide investors with quality exposure to an array of potentially profitable regional banks. However, specific downsides and other cautionary notes indicated by faulty past performance force me into a more neutral position. I therefore give this ETF a Hold rating.

I believe that this ETF’s ability to hedge against bear markets is limited, which could reduce profitability and shine light on alternatives. For example, this ETF underperforms both the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). This underperformance worsened significantly during the 2022 bear market. Furthermore, IAT also experienced a greater decline than those ETFs after the downturn of several banks within the last two weeks. Evidently, one might discern that this ETF doesn’t offer much edge over the rest of the financial sector as well as the broader market. For these reasons, investors may be better off with ETFs centered on larger, more corporate-client-focused banks to participate in the next bull market for financial stocks.

Strategy

IAT tracks the DJ US Select Regional Banks TR USD Index and uses a representative sampling technique. Therefore, as the market capitalization of a holding increases, their proportional representation in the fund increases as well. IAT invests in both growth and value stocks in the United States public equity markets. With this organization, IAT could potentially provide investors with narrow, quality exposure to the regional bank industry.

Holdings Analysis

IAT invests exclusively in financial stocks within United States markets. These financial stocks are mainly centered on regional banks. Therefore, this ETF may provide more narrow geographical exposure as these banks’ influence is mostly limited to specific locations or regions.

The top 10 holdings in this ETF comprise 68% of total holdings and the top 25 account for 90% in a fund of 41 securities, making IAT very top-heavy, though it is focused on just the one industry. Furthermore, the top two holdings PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) account for over a quarter of total holdings. This predisposes IAT to possible concentration risk. After recently-described events and the speculation they elicited, investors may want to consider any possible concentration risk.

Strengths

Regional banks are still exposed to capital markets, despite this exposure being on a smaller scale than that of larger banks, particularly those that offer investment banking services. Capital markets exposure could potentially offer new avenues for growth and profit with less procyclicality. Regional banks held in IAT could also potentially profit from future rate hikes as increasing interest rates could proliferate net interest income.

Though many recently lost some faith in the United States banking industry, one should still recognize the important economic role of regional banks. Sand Hill Global's Brenda Vingiello elaborated on this case recently.

Weaknesses

IAT’s historical underperformance against both the market and larger financial ETFs like XLF could lead one to question its long-term profitability. Though previous performance is not necessarily indicative of future potential, price trends show that this ETF may have trouble staying afloat amid high interest rates.

Data by YCharts

The price gap between IAT and XLF appears to have widened the most during October 2022 when interest rate hikes became quite aggressive. This may reflect how IAT is more vulnerable to market downturn than its corporate counterparts. This ETF also saw a greater plunge than XLF following recent bank runs. Furthermore, IAT doesn’t appear to be uniquely profitable during bull markets either.

Opportunities

IAT could see a price increase as buying volume for bank ETFs begins to rebound after recently catching macroeconomic headwinds.

IAT could also profit from increased infrastructure spending in the medium to- long term. Construction companies tend to receive their funds mainly from regional banks, and this trend could increase in 2023. Therefore, IAT could give investors an edge against corporate counterparts, as larger banks don’t tend to engage as much in infrastructure.

Threats

Several banks’ recent collapse could potentially force regional banks to raise equity capital or raise deposit rates. Raising interest rates on deposit accounts could increase the cost of deposit interest, which could in turn hurt profitability. Alternatively, raising equity capital could potentially reduce the value of investors’ shares and lower return on equity. Both of these events could similarly hurt the profitability of regional banks held in IAT. This ETF evidently doesn’t perform that well against macroeconomic headwinds. Investors may therefore want to consider the potentially amplified effects of reduced profitability among regional banks.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

IAT could potentially benefit from an improved economy and market outlook. However, a bear market could easily leave one wishing that they had invested in a more corporate alternative. Ultimately, regional banks like the ones held in this ETF remain an important component of the economy, despite their lesser exposure to capital markets.

ETF Investment Opinion

This is a high-risk high-reward situation where the risks seem to loom heavier than the rewards. I rate IAT ETF a long-term Hold following its recent 40% price plunge. Some important determinants of long-term growth in this ETF are whether the economy improves in a timely manner and if regional banks can effectively withstand bear markets. I believe there is a decent chance of that, once the current emotions of the market toward financial stocks subsides.