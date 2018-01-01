GoodLifeStudio

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is among the market leaders in the freelancer platform market. The company has close to double the revenue of its closest competitor Fiverr (FVRR) with $618 million vs $337 million, reported for the full year of 2022. The global freelance (or "gig economy") platform market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a solid 15% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR], with an estimated value of $12 billion by 2028. Thus, Upwork is poised to benefit from this trend, especially as more organizations are seeing the benefit (and need) of a more flexible workforce. In this post, I'm going to break down the financials of Upwork, before revealing my valuation model and forecasts for the company. Let's dive in.

Growing Financials

Upwork reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $161 million, which beat analyst forecasts by $2.15 million and increased by 18% year over year. It should be noted this growth rate is slower than the ~24% reported in Q3,22, and ~26% in Q2,22. However, this was expected due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment and hiring freeze, which has occurred across many businesses (even for freelance roles). The only silver lining is this is a common trend I have seen across almost every business I have studied over the past 12 months (see my other posts), thus, it is not Upwork-specific. Another positive is for the full year of 2022, its revenue grew by 23% to $618 million, which was only 1% lower than the year 2019/2020.

Upwork revenue (Q4,22 data)

Taking a step back, Upwork's Gross Service Volume [GSV] can be thought of as the true "top line". This metric is akin to "Gross Merchandise Volume [GMV] for an e-commerce company. In this case, GSV increased by 5% year over year to $1 billion in Q4,22. For the full year of 2022, this metric increased by a faster 16% year over year to $4.1 billion.

Gross Service Volume (GSV) (Q4,22 data)

According to my calculations, Upwork takes ~15% fee for freelancer services. On its website, I calculated the fees on a $1,000 invoice. In this case, the freelancer would "take home" 85% or $850, while Upwork would take $150. Overall, I think this is a solid model and not overly detrimental to the freelancer or the business hiring the worker. I look at this like a 15% tax, similar to VAT or Value Added Tax, which is common in many countries.

Upwork fee calculator (Q4,22 report)

Upwork has expanded its business into a "Hybrid Service model". This basically combines the best of a "platform" with a traditional staffing model. Thus, this includes everything from talent management to sales, Payroll, and even B2B marketing.

Upwork business model (Q4,22 report)

The most notable application of Upwork's advanced platform is its enterprise service. I believe this could be an immensely lucrative part of the platform, as in my experience, there is a lack of stickiness with small businesses. For example, at my marketing agency, I have used Upwork a couple of times, but never consistently. The issue is the quality of freelancers varies significantly and trust must be built with each initially which takes time. A positive for the enterprise segment is Upwork has specific features to help bolster this product. This includes user activity reports, talent performance reports, and flexible approval for workflows. Its enterprise revenue increased by 22% year over year to $12.8 million in Q4,22. Although this segment contributed to just 7.95% of total revenue in the quarter, the potential is vast.

Enterprise Revenue (Q4,22 Data)

Upwork added 26 new enterprise clients in Q4,22. This included well-known brands such as HTC, Lucid Motors (LCID), JLL, Sweetwater Sound, and many more. However, it should be noted that the company saw its sales cycles increase by ~20% and its rate of new customer acquisitions was not as high as the 32 achieved in Q4,21.

A macroeconomic positive for Upwork is the tight labor market with an unemployment rate of just 3.6% for the U.S. reported for February 2023. Therefore, despite the "tech layoffs", there still seem to be plenty of people at work, even more so than in 2018.

US unemployment rate (Q4,22)

Margins and Balance Sheet

Moving onto profitability, the company reported earnings per share [EPS] of negative $0.13, which surpassed analyst forecasts by $0.06. Its net loss also improved from negative $22.6 million in Q4,21 to negative $16.5 million as of Q4,22, which was a positive sign.

Net Loss (Q4,22 data)

Upwork is expected to generate further signs of operating leverage long term. Its R&D expenses are expected to fall between 15% and 20% of revenue down from 21% in FY2022. Its S&M expenses are forecast to fall between 20-25%, down from 37% in FY2022, which is a positive sign. From my research online, I discovered the company achieves ~77% of its vast website traffic (44 million visits) from direct searches. This is a strong positive as it means Upwork has a strong brand and its customer acquisition costs should continue to fall as a result. The company has also forecast G&A expenses to fall to between 8% to 10%, as a portion of revenue long term.

Expenses and Margins Long Term (Q4,22 data)

Upwork has a solid balance sheet with $686.6 million in cash and short-term investments. The company does have fairly high total debt of $581.9 million, but the vast majority of this ($564 million) is long-term debt and thus manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Upwork, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast just 11.6% revenue growth for "next year" or the full year of 2023 in my model. This level is based upon the bottom end of management's guidance of between $690 million and $705 million for 2023. This growth rate would be slower than the 18% achieved in Q4,22 and it is mainly driven by the macroeconomic environment. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a return to the 18% growth rate achieved in Q4,22. This is based upon an economic rebound that would follow the historic trend.

Upwork stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my model, I have capitalized R&D expenses, which has boosted net income. I have forecast a pretax operating margin of 15% over the next 8 years, which should be achievable given the average margin for the software industry is 23%. I expect this to be driven by the improving operating leverage in the business expenses, as discussed previously.

Upwork stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $25 per share. UPWK stock is trading at ~$10 per share at the time of writing and thus is over 60% undervalued, according to my model and forecasts.

Upwork also trades at a price-to-sales ratio = 2, which is significantly cheaper than its historic level of over 6. The company also trades at a cheaper valuation than Fiverr, which trades at a P/S ratio = 3.4.

Risks

Competition/Recession

As mentioned above, the main competitor in the freelancer platform space is Fiverr, which basically offers the same service. I personally tried both platforms but did find myself using Upwork more. Other platforms include Amazon's (AMZN) "Mechanical Turk", Toptal, Jooble, etc. As mentioned in the introduction, Upwork is the market leader by revenue, so although there is competition, it is not major given the huge total addressable market (~$12 billion by 2028). However, the forecasted "recession" is a risk for Upwork and its growth rate is already starting to slow down.

Final Thoughts

Upwork is the leading freelance talent marketplace and has executed well with its financials beating analyst forecasts for Q4,22. Management's move into the enterprise could be the signal of a lucrative market opportunity if the company can provide value for that industry. I do expect the company to face a tough time throughout 2023, as organizations reduce hiring. However, given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued intrinsically, I will deem it to be a "buy" at the time of writing.