Upwork: Undervalued With A Billion Dollar Gig Economy Opportunity

Mar. 20, 2023 9:29 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.58K Followers

Summary

  • Upwork is the leading freelancer marketplace by revenue, according to my calculations.
  • The company reported strong financial results for Q4,22 as it beat both revenue and earnings growth estimates.
  • Upwork plans to expand its growth into the enterprise and has already worked with over 30% of the Fortune 500.

Freelancing platforms

GoodLifeStudio

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is among the market leaders in the freelancer platform market. The company has close to double the revenue of its closest competitor Fiverr (FVRR) with $618 million vs $337 million, reported for the full year of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Upwork revenue

Upwork revenue (Q4,22 data)

Gross Service Volume

Gross Service Volume (GSV) (Q4,22 data)

Upwork fee calculator

Upwork fee calculator (Q4,22 report)

Upwork business model

Upwork business model (Q4,22 report)

Enterprise Revenue

Enterprise Revenue (Q4,22 Data)

US unemployment rate

US unemployment rate (Q4,22)

Net Loss

Net Loss (Q4,22 data)

Expenses and Margins Long Term

Expenses and Margins Long Term (Q4,22 data)

Upwork stock valuation 1

Upwork stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Upwork stock valuation 1

Upwork stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.58K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.