BIL: Stop Giving Banks Your Interest

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.72K Followers

Summary

  • Liquidity and solvency issues facing banks may be much larger than most insiders are willing to admit publicly.
  • As the M2 money supply declines and bank deposits fall, investors with cash or "near-cash" may be in a highly advantageous position.
  • Uninsured bank deposits have an objectively higher risk than T-Bills, but pay almost no return as banks keep profits on loans.
  • While government default could temporarily impair T-Bill ETFs like BIL, the potential impact on bank deposits and other financial assets is likely much more significant.
  • BIL is essentially the lowest-risk asset in the financial system and pays a 4.5% yield, much better than CDs and savings accounts.

Businessman putting us money into his suit pocket

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

With financial markets strained by many challenges, it is a difficult time for investors to find strong "risk-reward" investments. Many stocks and bonds are at "depressed" prices following the recent slide; however, with turmoil in banks, the economy slowing, and inflation remaining persistent, most assets have

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

