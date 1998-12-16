Artur Nichiporenko

The utility sector is one of my favorites to cover, and I've written about it a half-dozen times since my first top ten article was published in 2015. As a dividend growth investor, the higher dividend yields and reliable growth make it an attractive sector for investing.

In past articles I've focused on individual stocks, making my picks for the top ones in the sector. This time I will instead focus on the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), taking a deeper dive into its holdings and seeing how it stacks up as an investment.

Interest Rates vs. Valuation

Low-interest rates and a lack of alternative income investment opportunities have made the utility sector a favorite of income-seekers in recent years. This caused the sector, like many others in the market, to be bid above historical valuation levels.

Utilities and consumer staples were bought up by income investors due to their relative stability in earnings and higher-tier dividend yields. This over-valuation as a sector was apparent in my December 2016 update, when each of the thirty stocks I covered traded above my fair value target.

That trend continued in 2020 and 2021, as treasury rates dropped even lower following the onset of COVID-19 and its related impacts on the economy.

However, this began to change in 2022, as spiking inflation led the Federal Reserve to start its string of interest rate hikes.

Shares of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF have responded and now trade at a similar level to what was seen back in late 2020. The question now is whether that drop in price has created a buying opportunity, or if there is more downside ahead.

XLU Background & Investments

Before we dig into the numbers too far, let's first examine what XLU represents.

Here is what Seeking Alpha shows as the profile for the fund (highlights by author):

It invests in stocks of companies operating across utilities sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index, by using full replication technique. The Select Sector SPDR Trust - The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund was formed on December 16, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States. The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Utilities Select Sector Index. In seeking to track the performance of the index, the fund employs a replication strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index includes securities of companies from the following industries: electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities; independent power and renewable electricity producers; and gas utilities. The fund is non-diversified.

Taking a look at the holdings of XLU shows a fairly concentrated portfolio, with the top ten (of thirty-one) names taking up nearly 60% of the fund and the top three over 30%.

One thing to note, while water and gas utilities are mentioned in the description of investments, there are no representatives from either sub-sector in the top ten list. The top ten is comprised exclusively of electric and multi-utilities.

Fundamentals Of Top Ten Holdings

The following snapshot comes from my utility stock watch list that I've modified and updated over the years.

This layout allows one to get a quick view of how different utilities trade in relation to each other and to compare their different metrics. The dividend growth history comes from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet, while the earnings projections and fair value target numbers were determined with F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Valuation Spreadsheet - XLU Top Ten Holdings (Data Collected By Author)

First off, we can see that the top ten holdings are all high-quality companies. There are five companies with BBB+ credit ratings, and five with an A- rating. Eight of the ten have increased annual dividends for more than ten years, and four of those have done it for more than twenty years.

In looking at dividend metrics, they have an average yield of 3.6%, have grown payouts at a 4.9% annual rate over the past decade, and are projected to grow dividends at a 5.7% rate going forward. The 64.5% average payout is also a comfortable level for a typical utility.

For valuation, eight of the ten are currently trading at a discount to historical valuation levels, with an average discount of 6.2%. The average PE is 18.5 against a historical "Fair Value" PE of 19.8.

Looking at the top holdings, NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), and Southern Company (SO) are all trading near their long-term valuation trendlines for the first time since 2020.

NextEra FAST Graph (By Author) Duke Energy FAST Graph (By Author) Southern Company FAST Graph (By Author)

Looking at how far they dropped during the 2020 recession shows that there still is a risk to the downside, but this appears a decent time to start adding to or opening a position.

Potential Returns

With the average stock in XLU trading at or near historical valuations, there is good potential for high single-digit annual returns for the long term. A 3.6% yield coupled with 5-6% annual growth in earnings and dividends makes for an attractive place to be for income (and total return) investors.

Those returns may not sound impressive, but they are in line with what the S&P has returned over the past twenty years, and are also comparable to what NextEra, Duke, and Southern have done as well.

NextEra Energy - 20YR Returns (By Author) Duke Energy - 20YR Returns (By Author) Southern Company 20YR Returns (By Author)

Obviously, past returns don't guarantee future results but the track record is there, and the fact that two out of three utilities beat the S&P is impressive. I have more faith in utilities continuing that track record in the current economic environment than I do with the overall market.

When looking at CDs or bonds, higher rates are providing an income alternative to stocks, but they still fall behind over time when living in a high-inflation environment. They may offer a higher yield, but they don't offer income growth or capital appreciation.

Downside Risks

There is a pathway to good returns from XLU, but short-term risks are still something to consider. Looking at the three FAST Graphs above shows that utilities correct just like any other sector during a recession.

While I'm confident that long-term investors will do just fine, no one knows what will happen in the next year or two. For those looking strictly for safe income, CDs or bonds might be a better alternative.

Also, while the snapshot of the current top ten holdings of the XLU looks attractive, they don't tell the whole story of the fund. The average yield of the top ten is 3.6%, while XLU currently sits at 3.07%. The average five and ten-year dividend growth rates of the top ten are 5.1% and 4.9%, while they are just 3.27% and 3.60% for XLU.

XLU Dividend Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

The difference is 0.5% in yield and 1.5% in growth, potentially turning high-single-digit annual total returns to mid-single-digit ones.

Closing Remarks

The utility sector isn't yet at a bargain level, but it's starting to get interesting again. It traded at elevated levels for most of the past two years following the 2020 recession before rising interest rates took some wind out of its sails and brought it back down to a more reasonable valuation.

Looking at the top ten holdings, XLU seems to be an efficient and easy way to buy the sector, as the stocks are all high-quality and offer attractive yields and growth.

While an uncertain market provides short-term risks, I believe there is a good opportunity here for long-term investors to start scaling into a position.