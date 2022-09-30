HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

Manganese nodules are great

I've said this before when talking about TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), that the manganese nodules they want to raise from the ocean bottom are just great things. Once they're on the surface, we know how to process them - we meaning humanity - and they're rich, rich, material.

There are only two problems with the plan. One is whether they'll be allowed to mine those nodules. Then what is the cost of getting those nodules to the surface. It's that second that we're not being told. That worries me - if it was working to plan then I think we'd be told that it does work and here are the numbers.

I've talked in detail about manganese nodules here. Have a look at that. The basic point is that they're just lovely source of nickel, cobalt, and copper. All the metals we want for the electric revolution. Once they're up above the surface there really is no problem with processing them at all. We know how to do this, people have plants that can manage it.

The base problem is that they're down there on the ocean bottom. The abyssal deeps. This then gives us two variations of that problem. Both of these need to be solved for TMC to be worth anything.

Licences and politics.

I talked about the licences necessary back in that earlier piece. TMC are fully kitted up as far as any extant and exploration licences go. There's something of an environmental movement going on to make sure those nodules never do get mined and therefore possible limitations on exploitation licences. The BANANAS crowd - build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything. Even the bottom of the ocean. Well, they might succeed, they might not. That's just a political risk that we've all got to accept.

As with Northern Dynasty maybe the enviros will win. The fact that new mines do get opened shows they don't win all the time. That these abyssal deeps mining licences are under UN control - international waters - and thus protected in many ways from some of the absurdities of domestic politics means we should probably be positive and hopeful here.

This is something to think about but optimism is the right attitude.

Lifting costs

This is the only remaining problem. Being allowed to lift nodules is one thing, the nodules, if they can be lifted, are great stuff. No, really, no problems with processing or profits if they're free and on the surface.

So, the only thing left to think about is what is the cost of lifting the nodules?

We should worry about this more than a bit. It's a standard thing in the mining world that there's vastly more out there than anyone will ever want to mine. The Earth's crust is both wide and deep after all. But the economic limitation becomes the costs of lifting material from a deep mineshaft.

Well, at some point that becomes the limiting cost. Just the energy requirement to lift 1 kg x number of metres. At some point this becomes prohibitive. 5 metres isn't it, 50,000 metres is almost certainly beyond that economic limit. These nodules in the Pacific are at around 5,000 metres and change. In standard mining we'd say that's too deep.

But nodules are very rich in our target metals. So, that makes up for the depth - maybe. And that's the point. We know, absolutely, that if we had these nodules on the surface then we're good to go. Our only concern, after whether we're allowed to, is what is the cost of bringing those nodules to the surface?

So, that's the thing TMC should be telling us. They've been doing experiments, they will know or have at least some estimates of those costs. They're not telling us what they are. That makes me very nervous. Very nervous indeed.

What they do tell us

We're told what the mineral resource is in the NORI statement. Which doesn't really help me because I agree with what the resource is. The resource, for those not familiar with mining talk is the metals we know are there which we think we can lift and process at a profit. The reserve is what we know - we have proven - we can lift and make a profit from.

Using the language what we're looking for is TMC to start calling nodules a reserve, not a resource. That means they've proven - to a legal and economic standard - that they've got the technology to be able to make a profit out of mining nodules.

They're not using that word reserve yet. It's still resource. That means, again in this specialist language, that it's a maybe.

Or, in other words, that they've not proven the economics as yet. Or, in that detail I keep insisting upon, the lifting costs. That they can lift I've no doubt. It's the cost of doing so that matters.

More recently

We've also got the Q3 report. In which there's lots of stuff to assuage the environmentalists. Talk of successfully lifting several thousand tonnes.

Super. So, how much does it cost?

Which is the thing we're not getting told.

That's the one thing I want to know. Some number of South African mines already complain about the costs of going to the depths they do. Yes, of course, that's different, rock and water. But it's the same base point. What's the cost of raising material thousands of metres?

The only important part of the TMC financials that they've both announced and that we should take note of is this:

Cash- Total cash of $66.9 million at September 30, 2022- $8.7 million cash used in operations in Q3 2022 vs. $10.4 million inQ3 2021- We believe that our cash on hand will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months from today

They've 12 months runway. Not terrible for a company trying to prove a technology.

Yes, it's possible to delve deeper but it's really not necessary. My opinion - it's an opinion - is that they'll be able to gain access to more funding even if it is dilutive assuming one thing and one thing only. Certainly, if I were at DARPA (I have had some dealings with the guys who hand out money there, even if from the outside. Hi Bob! Hi Jerry!) then I'd be making absolutely certain that the experiment is concluded. Or the Inflation Act, or whatever. Getting to the answer here is societally important.

But what is that answer?

Mineral Resources and Reserves

It has been suggested that I should try to explain some background here. Something that only truly seasoned mining investors will grasp - if you're one of those then this section is a great one to skip.

Mineral resources and mineral reserves often sound to people like much the same thing. This is what we think we can dig up, right? And, well, yeeees and also not in the least.

A mineral resource is what we think we can dig up. In TMC's case those manganese nodules. As above, once we've got them to the surface, they're very profitable. But this is also the same as saying that if we could mine some xenotime, and process it without thorium problems, then separate it, then we would have lots of very valuable neodymium (Nd). It's true, of course it is, but it's rather begging the question. What we need to know is whether mining the rock, crushing it to get the xenotime out, processing that and disposing of the thorium, separating the Nd out of the rare earth concentrate - are all those costs covered by the revenue we can get from selling the Nd?

If we can't cover all those costs then what we've got is some dirt that contains neodymium. If we can, and we can prove it, then we've a mineral reserve of neodymium. The mineral resource is an intermediate stage where we're not quite sure, we think so but we've got to do the work to prove it.

TMC and the nodules. If we have them at the surface then they're a lovely source of the target metals. No doubt about that at all. They're currently at the bottom of the ocean. So, the only thing we need to know is what is the cost of lifting them from the bottom to the top of the ocean?

That really is it. Currently those nodules are of unknown economic value - they're a mineral resource. The entire task that TMC is undertaking is the attempt to prove them into a reserve. The only real unknown here being, well, what's that lifting cost?

These numbers are entirely invented and used to illustrate the logic only. If TMC can lift nodules at 10 cents per kg material then they're worth a fortune. Well, at least until someone copies them and competes the prices of nickel, copper and cobalt down (yes, as this Wired piece points out, the resources there, if they become economic, dwarf what's available on land). If it costs $100 per kg to lift the nodules then the value is "Gosh, look at those pretty rocks down there". At some point in between those two numbers manganese nodules move from being rock to being a mineral reserve.

And that's the importance of that lifting cost to all of our calculations. It's the one thing we don't know but it's the one thing we've got to know to understand whether this project works in the slightest or is the most profitable invention since sliced bread (actually, it was the Chorleywood Process that was really profitable but let's not go there).

What's the value of TMC if they prove the reserve? Don't know - depends upon the lifting costs. Can TMC prove the reserve? Don't know, depends on the lifting costs. Will TMC ever go into production? Don't know, depends on the lifting cost.

You see where this is going, right? The one thing we don't know is the lifting cost, the one thing that determines everything else is the lifting cost. It's the opposite of the Underpants Gnomes. We do know what we need to know, we know the number we're interested in, we know how to make a profit if that's right. So, what is it?

Licences

Well, OK, I was a bit too hard on that point above. For the true definition of a mineral reserve is something that we know where it is, how to extract it, how to process it, we've proved all of these things, and at current prices, using current technology, we can make a profit doing so. Plus, and here's the bit I missed above - we have the licences to be able to do so.

The current TMC licence is an exploration one. To the extent that they can't even sell the 3,000 tonnes they raised (it would be worth something) because that would be gaining revenue. At some point they would need an exploitation licence. You and I would be saying that getting EVs on the road at the expense of a few deep sea worms? Go for it. Politics might not work that way.

After all, environmental politics has pretty much killed any idea of fracking for oil or gas in Europe, while it hasn't in the US. So, this could go either way.

But, of course, whatever the politics, it is still necessary for it to be worth doing - so, what's the lifting cost?

The editors here

The editors asked me to explain, as best I could, the value of TMC if it could show a reserve. So, what would the revenues be and so on. And the best I can do is the above. The entire definition of a mineral reserve is that it's profitable to exploit it. It's a legal/economic definition in the first place. So, trying to say what the profit could be if it's proven to be a reserve is difficult. Because the entire determination of whether it's a reserve is that very process of determining what the costs are so as to work out whether it's profitable. That's just what the definition of a mineral reserve is.

The one number we need to know here is the cost of lifting those nodules. That's the cornerstone, the capstone, which supports everything else.

My view

Back a year I said I didn't believe the TMC story. On two grounds, one the lifting costs, the other well, if they can do it then why can't anyone else and so what's the unique opportunity? Let's leave that second aside. I've still not seen the numbers that show that the economics stack up.

Now, TMC is down 42% since I last wrote on it (the S&P 500 is down 9.5% since) so I've been right so far. I stick with my concern. Until I see some evidence - or even claim - about the collection costs I'm out.

Why I might be wrong

If collection costs are low then TMC could - given actual mining permission - be highly profitable until the competition piles in and erodes margins. That's the one thing that would change my view and prospects.

The thing is, to my mind, if TMC knew that collection costs were $1 per lb nickel (or nickel equivalent, Ni-e, to be more useful about the copper and cobalt) then they'd be telling us that. If it was one cent, or ten cents, they'd be shouting that from the rooftops. At $10 per lb Ni-e maybe not so much.

Silence on this point just doesn't look good. Because it's the one grand and important point.

But that is the reason I could be wrong. Lifting, collection, costs are low. I'd just expect to be told that if they are.

The investor view

As I say, I'm out at the moment. I don't think the project is going to work. I agree the nodules are there, I agree they can be raised. If they are raised, they're easy to process. My concern is about the costs of raising them. Lifting something 4,500 metres costs real, real, money.

There are also concerns about a dilutive money raise to think about - but maybe they'll be able to get money from one of the critical minerals schemes etc. But those are to me a sideshow.

The number that matters is: what is the cost of lifting those nodules to the surface? In the absence of details there I don't think TMC works. Precisely because to the mining world that's the one number that everyone wants to see proven.

If you disagree then go for it. But to me TMC becomes investable when they show that the ocean floor to surface cost of those nodules is economic. As and when it's worth a lot. Until then, well, no, I'm out.

