TMC the metals company Still Not Telling Us The Right Number

Mar. 21, 2023 12:20 AM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)2 Comments
Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
Investing Groups

Summary

  • There's really only one important number we want to know from TMC - what's the energy cost?
  • That's the one number I don't see them telling us.
  • Therefore, I'm concluding that the energy cost is not a favourable number.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Forsaken Value and Yield. Learn More »

Highlight on chemical element Manganese in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

Manganese nodules are great

I've said this before when talking about TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), that the manganese nodules they want to raise from the ocean bottom are just great things. Once

Another of our junior miner looks

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.49K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.