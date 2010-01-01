MoneyLion: Banner Year Ignored

Mar. 21, 2023 12:31 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Groups

Summary

  • MoneyLion reported strong Q4'22 revenue growth of 71%.
  • The fintech added an impressive 1.1 million new customers during the quarter and reached adjusted EBITDA profits in December.
  • The stock trades far below 1x '23 sales targets despite having predicted a 35% to 50% CAGR.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Attractive thoughtful young european businesswoman looking at creative glowing dollar sign hologram on blurry office interior background. Online banking, technology and currency concept.

peshkov

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) just completed a banner year with the company nearly doubling total customers while the stock trades near the lows below $1. The former SPAC appears in the penalty box for no logical reason. My

Finviz Chart

Source: Finviz

Customers slide

Source: MoneyLion Q4'22 presentation

CAC slide

Source: MoneyLion Q4'22 presentation

Q1'23 guidance slide

Source: MoneyLion Q4'22 presentation

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause after several bank closures, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts, and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the outsized risk of high-flying stocks.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
41.15K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.